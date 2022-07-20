The Wonder Years announce tour; reunited Fireworks opening!

The Wonder Years have announced a short headlining tour in support of their anticipated new album The Hum Goes On Forever, and, excitingly, support comes from their old pals Fireworks! Fireworks returned from hiatus with their first song in five years in 2019 and said a new album called Higher Lonely Power was coming in 2020. That didn't happen, but a few weeks ago, they said it will arrive this year. These will be Fireworks' first shows since they went on hiatus.

Macseal also open the tour, which hits NYC on October 13 at Irving Plaza. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/22) at 10 AM with presales beginning Thursday (7/21). All dates are listed below.

The Wonder Years also have some upcoming festival appearances, including Riot Fest, When We Were Young, and Hawthorne Heights' Is For Lovers festivals. All festival dates are listed below too.

The Wonder Years -- 2022 Tour Dates

FESTIVALS:

August 27 - Is For Lovers Fest - Wichita, KS

August 28 - Is For Lovers Fest - Denver, CO

September 4 - The Great Allentown Fair - Allentown, PA

September 10 - Is For Lovers Fest - Cincinnati, OH

September 16 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL

Oct 22-29 - When We Were Young - Las Vegas, NV

WITH FIREWORKS + MACSEAL:

October 6 • Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

October 8 • Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

October 9 • Royal Oak Music Hall - Royal Oak, MI

October 13 • Irving Plaza - New York, NY

October 14 • Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

October 15 • Palladium - Worcester, MA