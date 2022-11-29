The Wonder Years announce tour with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove

The Wonder Years have announced an extensive North American tour for early 2023 in continued support of their great new album, The Hum Goes On Forever. It kicks off in February and it's an awesome bill all around with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove (the latter of whom also released a great album this year, See You In Chemistry). All dates are listed below.

The Wonder Years' tour hits the NYC area on March 24 at the Paramount Theatre on Long Island. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am. They've also got shows in New Haven, Albany, and more.

The Wonder Years / Hot Mulligan / Carly Cosgrove -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri, FEB 17, 2023 @ The National, Richmond, VA

Sat, FEB 18, 2023 @ The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

Sun, FEB 19, 2023 @ The Senate, Columbia, SC

Tue, FEB 21, 2023 @ Revolution Live, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Wed, FEB 22, 2023 @ The Ritz Ybor, Tampa, FL

Fri, FEB 24, 2023 @ Warehouse Live, Houston, TX

Sat, FEB 25, 2023 @ Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

Sun, FEB 26, 2023 @ Vibes Event Center, San Antonio, TX

Tue, FEB 28, 2023 @ Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ

Wed, MAR 1, 2023 @ The Belasco Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Fri, MAR 3, 2023 @ The Observatory - North Park, San Diego, CA

Sat, MAR 4, 2023 @ Tioga-Sequoia Brewery, Fresno, CA

Sun, MAR 5, 2023 @ The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA

Tue, MAR 7, 2023 @ The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Wed, MAR 8, 2023 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Thu, MAR 9, 2023 @ Knitting Factory Concert House, Boise, ID

Sat, MAR 11, 2023 @ Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO

Sun, MAR 12, 2023 @ The Truman, Kansas City, MO

Tue, MAR 14, 2023 @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Nashville, TN

Wed, MAR 15, 2023 @ Red Flag, St. Louis, MO

Thu, MAR 16, 2023 @ Concord Music Hall, Chicago, IL

Fri, MAR 17, 2023 @ The Athenaeum Theatre, Columbus, OH

Sat, MAR 18, 2023 @ Empire Live, Albany, NY

Mon, MAR 20, 2023 @ The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Canada

Wed, MAR 22, 2023 @ College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT

Thu, MAR 23, 2023 @ State Theatre, Portland, ME

Fri, MAR 24, 2023 @ The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Sat, MAR 25, 2023 @ The Queen, Wilmington, DE

Sun, MAR 26, 2023 @ The Queen, Wilmington, DE

For more, listen to our recent podcast episode with The Wonder Years vocalist Dan Campbell: