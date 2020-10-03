The Wonder Years doing blink-182 cover set livestream for Halloween

The Wonder Years usually dress up as another band and do a full live covers set of that band's songs for Halloween, and this year because of the pandemic, they're taking it virtual. It happens October 30 at 8 PM ET from the Ruby Stage in North Jersey, and this year the modern-day pop punk greats will be taking on one of their most major forebears: blink-182. The band writes:

The time has come to dig out your Billabong T-Shirt and jelly bracelets. Presenting “The Wonder Years Occasionally Annual Halloween Extravaganza IV—This Time, It’s Digital.”

We’re taking our Halloween Show to a live stream this year but that’s not the only change. This time for the cover set, we’ve split the six of us into two 3-pieces and we’ll be doing dueling Blink-182 sets, in costume and in character. And of course, after that, we’ll be joining back together for a full-band, full-energy Wonder Years set. The whole thing is happening on the Ruby Stage in North Jersey with a full lighting and sound package.

Just like last time, you have the option of buying a ticket or getting a one free with the purchase of any of our new merch items, including a 19x25” five-color screen print of the show poster, a hoodie that nods to the cover set and a few other brand new designs.

It’s all taking place at on October 30th at 8 pm EST/5pm PST (October 31st 12am GMT). If you’re concerned about making it in time, don’t fret—it’ll be available for replay as soon as it’s over and remain there for the foreseeable future.