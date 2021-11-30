The Wonder Years playing ‘Suburbia’ & ‘The Upsides’ on tour w/ Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel & Save Face

While the tenth anniversaries of both albums have now passed, The Wonder Years are celebrating two of their most beloved albums, 2010's The Upsides and 2011's Suburbia I've Given You All and Now I'm Nothing, by playing both in full on a North American tour. They'll be on the road throughout February and March, and they've assembled a killer lineup for support: Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, and Save Face. See all dates below.

There's a Los Angeles show on February 10 at 1720, and two NYC shows, on March 15 and 16, at Webster Hall. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM local time.

The Wonder Years also have holiday shows in the Northeast in December.

Spanish Love Songs, who were on tour with The Wonder Years when COVID lockdown began, released a blink-182 cover last month, and a new single, "Phantom Limb," in July. Origami Angel released a new double album, GAMI GANG, in April, and Save Face released their new album, Another Kill For The Highlight Reel, last month.

The Wonder Years' singer Dan Campbell just released his debut solo album, Other People's Lives.

Get our exclusive cream, purple, and blue twister vinyl pressing of The Upsides, limited to 500 copies, here.

THE WONDER YEARS: 2021-2022 TOUR

Tue, DEC 7 Fete Music Hall Providence, RI

Wed, DEC 8 Empire Live Albany, NY

Thu, DEC 9 Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA

Fri, DEC 10 The Queen Wilmington, DE

Sat, DEC 11 Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ

Sun, DEC 12 Sharkeys Event Center Syracuse, NY

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Sun, FEB 6, 2022 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Tue, FEB 8, 2022 Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA

Wed, FEB 9, 2022 The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

Thu, FEB 10, 2022 1720™ Los Angeles, CA

Fri, FEB 11, 2022 The Observatory - Santa Ana Santa Ana, CA

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 The Observatory - North Park San Diego, CA

Sun, FEB 13, 2022 The Nile Theatre Mesa, AZ

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Wed, FEB 16, 2022 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Fri, FEB 18, 2022 South Side Music Hall Dallas, TX

Sat, FEB 19, 2022 Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX

Sun, FEB 20, 2022 RISE ROOFTOP Houston, TX

Tue, FEB 22, 2022 The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL

Wed, FEB 23, 2022 Underbelly Jacksonville, FL

Thu, FEB 24, 2022 House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL

Fri, FEB 25, 2022 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Sat, FEB 26, 2022 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN

Mon, FEB 28, 2022 Red Flag St. Louis, MO

Tue, MAR 1, 2022 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS

Wed, MAR 2, 2022 Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, MN

Fri, MAR 4, 2022 Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL

Sat, MAR 5, 2022 Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL

Sun, MAR 6, 2022 Piere's Entertainment Center Ft. Wayne, IN

Mon, MAR 7, 2022 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

Tue, MAR 8, 2022 Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH

Thu, MAR 10, 2022 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH

Fri, MAR 11, 2022 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Sat, MAR 12, 2022 Canal Club Richmond, VA

Sun, MAR 13, 2022 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD

Tue, MAR 15, 2022 Webster Hall New York, NY

Wed, MAR 16, 2022 Webster Hall New York, NY

Thu, MAR 17, 2022 Anthology Rochester , NY

Fri, MAR 18, 2022 Rum Runners London, Canada

Sat, MAR 19, 2022 Algonquin Commons Theatre Ottawa, Canada

Mon, MAR 21, 2022 Webster Theater Hartford, CT

Tue, MAR 22, 2022 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Thu, MAR 24, 2022 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Fri, MAR 25, 2022 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Fri, JUN 3, 2022 Slam Dunk Festival – North 2022 Leeds, United Kingdom

Sat, JUN 4, 2022 Slam Dunk Festival – South 2022 Hatfield, United Kingdom