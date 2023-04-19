The Wonder Years playing ‘The Greatest Generation’ at their own Philly fest (lineup)

The Wonder Years are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their landmark 2013 album The Greatest Generation by playing it in full at their own Philly festival, Loneliest Place On Earth, which goes down September 9 outdoors at Franklin Music Hall. They've also put together an amazing lineup for the fest, including Origami Angel, Laura Stevenson, Sweet Pill, Anxious, Kississippi, and Action/Adventure. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/21) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (4/20). More info here.

The Wonder Years were also just announced for The Fest. Origami Angel and Sweet Pill begin a tour together this week (also with Pinkshift).