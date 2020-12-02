The Wonder Years release new song “Out On My Feet”

As mentioned, The Wonder Years decided to revisit the pop punk style of their early releases for a new two-song single in honor of the 10th anniversaries of The Upsides and Suburbia, I've Given You All And Now I'm Nothing. They recently released "Brakeless," and now they've put out the second, "Out On My Feet."

Like "Brakeless," "Out On My Feet" uses old unused ideas from the Upsides/Suburbia era, and it does indeed sound like a classic Wonder Years song, but it also brings in some of the wisdom and new perspective that TWY have gained over the years. It's a great song, and you can hear it below. A music video premieres at 7:30 PM ET tonight, and TWY will be hanging out live in the chat.

And in case you missed it, here's "Brakeless":

--

25 Best Punk & Emo Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.