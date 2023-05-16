The Wonder Years release ‘The Greatest Generation’ outtake, announce box set reissue

The Wonder Years' classic 2013 album The Greatest Generation turned 10 over the weekend, and the band have marked the occasion by announcing a new 3xLP 10th anniversary box set with bonus tracks, essays, and more. Pre-orders launch today (5/16) at noon Eastern, but first, The Wonder Years have released a Greatest Generation-era outtake, "GODDAMNITALL." Like every song on TGG, it's a powerful, melodic, genre-transcending pop punk song, and it sounds as great as all the material that did make the record. It's a real treat not only to hear more Wonder Years music from that era, but for it to be this good. It comes with a music video that opens as a mock-infomercial with singer Dan Campbell revealing details about the new box set. Check it out below.

The Wonder Years will play The Greatest Generation in full at their new Philly festival Loneliest Place on Earth on September 9, alongside Origami Angel, Laura Stevenson, Sweet Pill, Anxious, Kississippi, and Action/Adventure. They're also playing two sets at The Fest this year.

In our list of 25 classic emo & post-hardcore albums turning 10 this year, we wrote this about TGG:

The Greatest Generation is a well-produced studio masterpiece that also captures the unhibited energy of their live show. The band is in full force, every little intricate drum fill and lead guitar riff and vocal harmony is perfectly placed and perfectly executed, and the songwriting on this album remains some of the band's best. Dan Campbell bared his soul as he delivered heart-wrenching musings on mental health and death, turned everyday mundanity into vivid imagery, and sung impossibly catchy melodies at the top of his lungs. The Greatest Generation gives you everything that you want from a pop punk album and more, and The Wonder Years could pull off even the most familiar thrills in a way that sounded like no other band on the planet.

Read more here.

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Dan Campbell for more Wonder Years:

