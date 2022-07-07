The xx’s Oliver Sim samples Brian Wilson on “GMT,” announces North American tour
The xx's Oliver Sim has shared another song from his upcoming solo debut. “‘GMT’ was one of the first songs made for the record,” says Sim of the song, which is powered by vocal harmonies and samples Brian Wilson's "Smile." “I’d chased Jamie to Australia to escape British winter. We worked in Sydney and road tripped down to Byron Bay, stopping at secluded beaches and listening to a lot of The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson on the way. The first song we made was ‘GMT,’ sampling Brian Wilson’s ‘Smile.’ The song was written about pining over a love back home, thousands of miles apart on different time zones. It’s also a love letter to London.” You can watch the video, directed by Laura Jane Coulson, below.
Oliver has also announced fall North American tour dates, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on October 10. Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, July 13 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.
Sim's solo album, Hideous Bastard, is out September 9 via Young.
OLIVER SIM - 2022 TOUR DATES
September 29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
October 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
October 5 - Chicago, IL - Metro
October 6 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre
October 8 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
October 9 - Boston, MA - Royale
October 10 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
October 11 - Philadelphia, PA - - Union Transfer
October 20 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
October 22 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage
October 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
October 24 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal
October 26 - Berlin, DE - Admiralspalast
October 27 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich
October 29 - Manchester, U.K. - New Century Hall
October 30 - London, U.K. - KOKO