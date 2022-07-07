The xx’s Oliver Sim samples Brian Wilson on “GMT,” announces North American tour

The xx's Oliver Sim has shared another song from his upcoming solo debut. “‘GMT’ was one of the first songs made for the record,” says Sim of the song, which is powered by vocal harmonies and samples Brian Wilson's "Smile." “I’d chased Jamie to Australia to escape British winter. We worked in Sydney and road tripped down to Byron Bay, stopping at secluded beaches and listening to a lot of The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson on the way. The first song we made was ‘GMT,’ sampling Brian Wilson’s ‘Smile.’ The song was written about pining over a love back home, thousands of miles apart on different time zones. It’s also a love letter to London.” You can watch the video, directed by Laura Jane Coulson, below.

Oliver has also announced fall North American tour dates, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on October 10. Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, July 13 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

Sim's solo album, Hideous Bastard, is out September 9 via Young.

OLIVER SIM - 2022 TOUR DATES

September 29 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

October 5 - Chicago, IL - Metro

October 6 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 8 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

October 9 - Boston, MA - Royale

October 10 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

October 11 - Philadelphia, PA - - Union Transfer

October 20 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

October 22 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage

October 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

October 24 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal

October 26 - Berlin, DE - Admiralspalast

October 27 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich

October 29 - Manchester, U.K. - New Century Hall

October 30 - London, U.K. - KOKO