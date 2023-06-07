The xx’s Romy announces debut solo LP, shares “Loveher”

Romy of The xx has announced her debut solo album, Mid Air, due out September 8 via Young. She worked on it with Fred again.., Stuart Price, and her The xx bandmate Jamie xx, and it features her singles "Enjoy Your Life" and "Strong." The tite track features Beverly Glenn-Copeland, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

Romy has also shared the album's opening track, "Loveher," which Fred again.. produced. "Fred asked me, who could this be for?," Romy say, "and I tentatively said… ‘maybe me?’" Watch the accompanying video, directed by Vic Lentaigne, below.

Romy also wrote more about the album and song on Instagram:

The album title is inspired by the fleeting, weightless and euphoric moments I’ve had on a dance floor, connecting with people and processing emotions, before the beat drops and brings me back to reality. Mid Air is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity. It’s musically inspired by dance music, it’s is a love letter to the queer clubs I first went to when I was growing up and people I met there and the music I heard that has made me feel more alive and less alone. I wanted to share track 1 with you today, “Loveher” is the first song I wrote that made me feel like I was ready to make a solo project, so it feels like a good place to start the album and to share now. Loveher is an attempt to distill some of the intimate, delicate moments of the early days of my relationship. Of shared moments of navigating visibility and celebrating pride in our own individual ways. It felt new but also very honest to sing the words I love her, just a true reflection of who I love. I can also recognise a fragility and growing of trust and friendship between @fredagainagainagainagainagain and I in this song. Fred and I met through songwriting for other artists, this was the first song we made together that I felt I had the confidence to say, I think this song is for me. Big love to you always Fred this song will always be a special one between us, so grateful for you.

Romy has shows in Europe, the UK, and Japan coming up this summer. See those below.

ROMY - MID AIR TRACKLIST

1. Loveher

2. Weightless

3. The Sea

4. One Last Try

5. DMC

6. Strong ft. Fred Again..

7. Twice

8. Did I

9. Mid Air ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland

10. Enjoy Your Life

11. She’s on My Mind

ROMY: 2023 TOUR

June 16 Off Sonar, Barcelona, Spain

June 26 Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, UK

June 30 Down The Rabbit Hole, Gelderland, Holland

July 13 Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

July 21 Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania

July 23 Les Nuits Secretes, Mauberges, France

July 29 Fuji Rock, Japan

August 05 Trädgården, Stockholm, Sweden

August 07 Circoloco, Ibiza

August 25 Rock En Seine, Paris, France

August 28 All Points East, London, UK