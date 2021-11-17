The Zombies announce 2022 spring tour

The Zombies' Colin Blunstone recently had to postpone his NYC and LA orchestral solo shows (LA with special guests Weyes Blood, Susanna Hoffs, and more is rescheduled, but NYC isn't yet), and now the full Zombies have announced their own lengthy tour for spring 2022. Support comes from Bruce Sudano and Jesse Lynn Madera, varying by date.

The tour includes NYC-area shows on April 16 at Webster Hall (tickets), Tarrytown Music Hall on April 22 (tickets), and Long Island's Suffolk Theater on April 24 (tickets). There's also an Atlantic City (4/23) show (tickets). Those dates are all with Jesse Lynn Madera. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/19) at 10 AM and presales are underway now. All dates are listed below, and more shows are TBA.

The Zombies -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 1 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live*

April 2 - Fort Pierce, FL - Sunrise Theatre*

April 3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker*

April 5 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre*

April 6 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Music Hall*

April 7 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater*

April 9 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre (already on sale)*

April 10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City (already on sale)*

April 13 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

April 14 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre*

April 16 - New York, NY - Webster Hall**

April 18 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere**

April 19 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall**

April 20 - Phoenixville, PA - The Colonial Theatre**

April 22 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall**

April 23 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa**

April 24 - Riverhead, NY - Suffolk Theater**

April 26 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music**

April 27 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts**

April 29 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot**

April 30 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse**

May 1 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts**

* = with Bruce Sudano

** = with Jesse Lynn Madera