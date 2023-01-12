The Zombies announce new album and US tour dates (listen to “Dropped Reeling & Stupid”)

Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent are back with a new The Zombies album, Different Game, which will be out March 31 via Cooking Vinyl. (Their first reunion album, Still Got That Hunger, came out in 2015.) Says Argent, "Making this album has been a joy from start to finish. Post-lockdown, we were absolutely determined to come together and record in as 'live' a way as we could - to capture the magical, fleeting quality of energy and immediacy of performance." The first single is "Dropped Reeling & Stupid," and you can watch the video for it below.

The album cover photo was taken by Argent on their 2022 tour during a particularly memorable misadventure. Recalls Blunstone, "We were traveling from Southern California to Tucson, when our tour van's engine suddenly caught fire! We spent about 5 hours stranded in the remote Arizona desert, but thanks to our intrepid team and crew, we were rescued and made it to our next show! It was a harrowing experience, but also beautiful and surreal." Check out the cover art and album tracklist below.

The Zombies will be at SXSW in March and have lined up a few tour dates around that, with stops in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and New Orleans. They also have a spring UK tour coming up. All dates are listed below.

Different Game:

Different Game

Dropped Reeling & Stupid

Rediscover

Runaway

You Could Be My Love

Merry-Go-Round

Love You While I Can

I Want to Fly

Got to Move On

The Sun Will Rise Again

THE ZOMBIES - 2023 TOUR DATES

Jan 28-Feb 2, 2023 - Caribbean Sea - On The Blue Cruise

March 11-17, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSW Film & Music Festival

March 18, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

March 21, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

March 22, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

March 24, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

March 26-30, 2023 - Caribbean Sea - Flower Power Cruise

April 05, 2023 - Wimborne Minster, UK - Tivoli Theatre

April 06, 2023 - Exmouth, UK - Exmouth Pavilion

April 07, 2023 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries

April 08, 2023 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries

April 09, 2023 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries

April 12, 2023 - Pontardawe, UK - Pontardawe Arts Centre

April 13, 2023 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece - SOLD OUT

April 14, 2023 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

April 15, 2023 - Bury St. Edmunds, UK - The Apex

April 18, 2023 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios

April 19, 2023 - Felixstowe, UK - Spa Pavilion

April 20, 2023 - Harpenden, UK - Eric Morecambe Centre

April 21, 2023 - Harpenden, UK - Eric Morecambe Centre

April 23, 2023 - Kinross, UK - Backstage at The Green Hotel - SOLD OUT

April 24, 2023 - Kinross, UK - Backstage at The Green Hotel

April 26, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Òran Mór - SOLD OUT

April 27, 2023 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

April 29, 2023 - Taunton, UK - Brewhouse Theatre & Arts Centre

April 30, 2023 - Bury, UK - The Met

May 03, 2023 - Stockton-on-Tees, UK - ARC

May 04, 2023 - Carlisle, UK - Old Fire Station

May 05, 2023 - New Brighton, UK - Floral Pavilion

May 06, 2023 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables - SOLD OUT