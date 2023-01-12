The Zombies announce new album and US tour dates (listen to “Dropped Reeling & Stupid”)
Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent are back with a new The Zombies album, Different Game, which will be out March 31 via Cooking Vinyl. (Their first reunion album, Still Got That Hunger, came out in 2015.) Says Argent, "Making this album has been a joy from start to finish. Post-lockdown, we were absolutely determined to come together and record in as 'live' a way as we could - to capture the magical, fleeting quality of energy and immediacy of performance." The first single is "Dropped Reeling & Stupid," and you can watch the video for it below.
The album cover photo was taken by Argent on their 2022 tour during a particularly memorable misadventure. Recalls Blunstone, "We were traveling from Southern California to Tucson, when our tour van's engine suddenly caught fire! We spent about 5 hours stranded in the remote Arizona desert, but thanks to our intrepid team and crew, we were rescued and made it to our next show! It was a harrowing experience, but also beautiful and surreal." Check out the cover art and album tracklist below.
The Zombies will be at SXSW in March and have lined up a few tour dates around that, with stops in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and New Orleans. They also have a spring UK tour coming up. All dates are listed below.
Different Game:
Different Game
Dropped Reeling & Stupid
Rediscover
Runaway
You Could Be My Love
Merry-Go-Round
Love You While I Can
I Want to Fly
Got to Move On
The Sun Will Rise Again
THE ZOMBIES - 2023 TOUR DATES
Jan 28-Feb 2, 2023 - Caribbean Sea - On The Blue Cruise
March 11-17, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSW Film & Music Festival
March 18, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
March 21, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
March 22, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
March 24, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
March 26-30, 2023 - Caribbean Sea - Flower Power Cruise
April 05, 2023 - Wimborne Minster, UK - Tivoli Theatre
April 06, 2023 - Exmouth, UK - Exmouth Pavilion
April 07, 2023 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries
April 08, 2023 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries
April 09, 2023 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries
April 12, 2023 - Pontardawe, UK - Pontardawe Arts Centre
April 13, 2023 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece - SOLD OUT
April 14, 2023 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
April 15, 2023 - Bury St. Edmunds, UK - The Apex
April 18, 2023 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios
April 19, 2023 - Felixstowe, UK - Spa Pavilion
April 20, 2023 - Harpenden, UK - Eric Morecambe Centre
April 21, 2023 - Harpenden, UK - Eric Morecambe Centre
April 23, 2023 - Kinross, UK - Backstage at The Green Hotel - SOLD OUT
April 24, 2023 - Kinross, UK - Backstage at The Green Hotel
April 26, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Òran Mór - SOLD OUT
April 27, 2023 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome
April 29, 2023 - Taunton, UK - Brewhouse Theatre & Arts Centre
April 30, 2023 - Bury, UK - The Met
May 03, 2023 - Stockton-on-Tees, UK - ARC
May 04, 2023 - Carlisle, UK - Old Fire Station
May 05, 2023 - New Brighton, UK - Floral Pavilion
May 06, 2023 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables - SOLD OUT