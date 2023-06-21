The Zombies plot fall North American tour
Psych-pop legends The Zombies have announced a fall North American tour that will have them out for most of October, beginning in New Westminster, BC and wrapping up in Glendale, PA, with shows in Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Fe, Milwaukee, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, NYC and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC stop is at Adler Hall at NY Society For Ethical Culture on October 27, and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time, with presales beforehand.
The Zombies - 2023 Tour Dates
Oct 1 New Westminster, BC, Canada Massey Theatre
Oct 2 Seattle, WA, US Washington Hall
Oct 3 Portland, OR, US Aladdin Theater
Oct 5 San Francisco, CA, US Palace of Fine Arts
Oct 6 Glendale, CA, US Alex Theatre
Oct 7 San Diego, CA, US Belly Up Tavern
Oct 9 Santa Fe, NM, US Lensic Performing Arts Center
Oct 11 Boulder, CO, US Boulder Theater
Oct 13 St. Paul, MN, US Fitzgerald Theater
Oct 14 South Milwaukee, WI, US South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
Oct 15 Chicago, IL, US Old Town School of Folk Music
Oct 17 Toronto, ON, Canada Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Oct 18 Royal Oak, MI, US Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct 19 Nashville, IN, US Brown County Music Center
Oct 20 Cincinnati, OH, US Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
Oct 22 Northfield, OH, US MGM Northfield Park
Oct 24 Alexandria, VA, US Birchmere
Oct 26 Beverly, MA, US The Cabot
Oct 27 New York (NYC), NY, US Adler Hall at NY Society For Ethical Culture
Oct 29 Glenside, PA, US Keswick Theatre