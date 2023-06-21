The Zombies plot fall North American tour

Psych-pop legends The Zombies have announced a fall North American tour that will have them out for most of October, beginning in New Westminster, BC and wrapping up in Glendale, PA, with shows in Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Fe, Milwaukee, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, NYC and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC stop is at Adler Hall at NY Society For Ethical Culture on October 27, and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time, with presales beforehand.

The Zombies - 2023 Tour Dates

Oct 1 New Westminster, BC, Canada Massey Theatre

Oct 2 Seattle, WA, US Washington Hall

Oct 3 Portland, OR, US Aladdin Theater

Oct 5 San Francisco, CA, US Palace of Fine Arts

Oct 6 Glendale, CA, US Alex Theatre

Oct 7 San Diego, CA, US Belly Up Tavern

Oct 9 Santa Fe, NM, US Lensic Performing Arts Center

Oct 11 Boulder, CO, US Boulder Theater

Oct 13 St. Paul, MN, US Fitzgerald Theater

Oct 14 South Milwaukee, WI, US South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

Oct 15 Chicago, IL, US Old Town School of Folk Music

Oct 17 Toronto, ON, Canada Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Oct 18 Royal Oak, MI, US Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 19 Nashville, IN, US Brown County Music Center

Oct 20 Cincinnati, OH, US Ludlow Garage Cincinnati

Oct 22 Northfield, OH, US MGM Northfield Park

Oct 24 Alexandria, VA, US Birchmere

Oct 26 Beverly, MA, US The Cabot

Oct 27 New York (NYC), NY, US Adler Hall at NY Society For Ethical Culture

Oct 29 Glenside, PA, US Keswick Theatre