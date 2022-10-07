Their / They’re / There announce first-ever full-length album, share “Living Will Or Living Well”

Their / They're / There, the math-emo band fronted by Evan Weiss (also of Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, The Progress, Stay Ahead of the Weather, etc), quietly returned for the first time since their 2013 EPs earlier this year with a split EP with Pacemaker (the project of T/T/T guitarist Matthew Frank), and now they've announced their first-ever full-length album, Their / They're / Three, due October 21 via Evan's Storm Chasers Ltd label, in partnership with Polyvinyl (pre-order). The band's original drummer was Mike Kinsella, but he's not in the band anymore and now they've got new drummer Jared Karns (Kiss Kiss, Hidden Hospitals, Djunah). The first single is "Living Will Or Living Well," and it finds T/T/T in fine form, with Evan's unmistakable yelped melodies and all the mathy guitar work you could ask for. Listen below.

Tracklist

A1: A Symphony Of Sparrows

A2: All In All We All

A3: A Patient (Cured) Is A Customer (Lost)

A4: Their / They're / Three

A5: Living Will Or Living Well

B1: Enemies Of Every Feather

B2: The Ultimate Ideas

B3: We're Moving Pictures

B4: A Kingdom Of (Y)our Own

B5: The Meaning & The Meadow

--

And here's the recent split with Pacemaker: