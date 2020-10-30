Thelonious Monster prep first album in 16 years (listen to “Disappear”)

Los Angeles legends Thelonious Monster have been around since the early '80s, back when their wild live shows were the stuff of legend, and they toured with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fishbone, Soul Asylum, and other bands. It's been 16 years since 2004's California Clam Chowder, but frontman Bob Forrest has regrouped the band -- including guitarists Dix Denney (ex Weidos) and Chris Handsome, bassist Martyn LeNoble (Porno for Pyros), and drummer Pete Weiss, most of whom have been with the band since the '80s -- for new album Oh That Monster which will be out on Election Day.

“We all worked really hard," Forrest says of the new album. "We are familiar with what it takes to be good. Make a great record. And we did it. I think we made maybe our best record ever. At 60 years old! Some of us for decades out of playing music. I am so proud of what we did. It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Full circle as they say. Still angry. Still hurt. Still mad to laugh. Mad for living. We made this album. And it is us."

We've got the premiere of new single "Disappear," a punk rager that musically could've been on their first album, which Bob says is about death. "When you die. You disappear. Too many of our friends have disappeared. It is in remembrance of them," says Forrest. "And also a wake up call to ourselves and the listener. That this existence does end. Live life. Now. Don’t wait for tomorrow. Life is precious. Don’t waste time being a victim or a zombie. Open your eyes. Your heart. And open your mind to life! For someday you will disappear."

You can watch the "Disappear" video, which was directed by the band's Pete Weiss (and filmed and edited by Aaron Lemle), below.

1. Disappear

2. Falling Behind

3. Buy Another Gun

4. Trouble

5. Elijah

6. Teenage Wasteland

7. Sixteen Angels

8. LA Divorce

9. Day After Day

10. The Faraway