theMIND releasing new album next week ft. Saba, Kari Faux & more (new video out now)

theMIND has announced a new album, Don't Let It Go To Your Head, due out next Friday (11/13). It features fellow Chicago hip hop acts Saba, Qari, Phoelix, and Sun, along with LA rapper Kari Faux, and it was produced entirely by Montreal's Da-P (Soulection). The first single is "Free Trial" (ft. Qari & Phoelix), and it's a deep, bold, rich-sounding piece of hip hop/soul that comes with a powerful video directed by Bradley A Murray. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Peanut Gallery

2. Gemini Shit

3. Sea

4. Desire feat. Kari Faux

5. Free Trial feat. Qari & Phoelix

6. Aura Prelude

7. Black Aura feat. Saba

8. Ms. Communication feat. Sun

9. Craig

10. 9MM

11. Atlas Complex

--