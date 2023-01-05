Theophilus London is "safe and well" after being reported missing last week, according to his cousin Mikhail Noel, who writes, "We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!" He also added, "Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

Theophilus' friends and family had filed a missing persons report with the LAPD on December 27, as a representative for Secretly Group had confirmed in a statement:

Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles. On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public's help with any information as to London's whereabouts.

