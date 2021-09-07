There are 180,000 ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ teasers (watch some of them)

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in The Matrix series, will be out December 22. It was directed and co-written by co-creator Lana Wachowski -- sibling Lilly Wachowski decided not to be involved in this one -- and it's the first Matrix film since 2003's Matrix: Revolutions with Keanu Reeves back as Neo as well as Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. As to what the new film is about, Warner Bros and Wachowski have been unsurprisingly tight-lipped. The official trailer drops on Thursday, but if you can't wait you can watch teasers right now via the reactivated WhatIsTheMatrix.com website. 180,000 different ones, to be specific. They're all tied to what time you visit the site and whether you choose the red pill or the blue pill, and featuring a whole bunch of clips sliced and diced in slightly different ways.

The internet being the internet, people have been uploading variations of the teasers and you can watch some of those below.

The Matrix Resurrections also features original trilogy cast members Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, plus newcomers to the universe like Neil Patrick Harris (who narrates these teasers), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. Hugo Weaving could not reprise his role as Agent Smith due to scheduling conflicts and Laurence Fishburne says he was not asked to return as Morpheus.

Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer (who directed Run Lola Run and collaborated with the Wachowskis on The Cloud Atlas and Netflix series Sense8) are doing The Matrix Resurrections score.