There Is Light livestream series features Perfume Genius, Best Coast, JPEGMAFIA, more

We're excited to have teamed up with Wasserman Music and Twitch to present a new virtual concert series, "There Is Light." Over the course of the next few months, twenty 90 minute concerts will stream on Twitch, LIVE from venues in the US and UK. They're professionally filmed with multiple cameras and free to watch, and we're kicking things off with a bang TONIGHT (5/5) with a set from Perfume Genius, streaming from The Lodge Room in LA at 8 PM ET. Recent Run for Cover signee Mini Trees, aka Los Angeles songwriter Lexi Vega, opens.

Other upcoming performances in the series include Best Coast, JPEGMAFIA, Porches, Cautious Clay, Jade Bird, and more. You can see the lineup so far below.

Following the headliner's set, there will be a moderated Q&A where you can ask questions. No live, in-person audiences are planned, though this is subject to change based on local COVID-19 conditions and protocols.

Trey Many, Senior Vice President at Wasserman Music, says, "Twitch is such an exciting platform for live music, and they're the perfect partner for There is Light. Fans will tune in to see these shows happen, live in real time. They'll get to interact with each other and with the artists. They'll get to see some amazing established bands, along with some super exciting new acts. Immediacy, community, discovery, and hope are all the things we want our There is Light channel to embody, and we can't wait to share these shows with the world!"

Tune in HERE at 8 PM ET tonight to see Perfume Genius, and stay tuned for more updates and additions.

THERE IS LIGHT INITIAL LINEUP (more shows & artists TBA)

May 4 Perfume Genius Lodge Room Los Angeles

May 11 Best Coast Lodge Room Los Angeles

May 18 Two Feet Lodge Room Los Angeles

May 25 JPEGMAFIA Lodge Room Los Angeles

June 15 Porches Sultan Room New York

June 27 Jade Bird Lafayette London

June 29 Cautious Clay Sultan Room New York

July 25 Creeper Lafayette London

August 1 Orla Gartland Lafayette London

August 8 The Snuts Lafayette London

US Pre-Shows at 5:00pm PDT / 8:00pm EDT / 1:00am BST

US Headline shows at 5:30pm pdt / 8:30pm edt / 1:30Am bst

UK Pre-Shows at 12:00pm pdt / 3:00pm edt / 8:00pm BSt

UK Headline shows at 12:30pm pdt / 3:30pm edt / 8:30pm bst

More info HERE.