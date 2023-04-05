There Were Wires giving s/t debut LP first-ever vinyl release, playing reunion shows

Boston post-hardcore veterans There Were Wires are giving their 2001 self-titled debut album a reissue, including its first-ever vinyl release, via Iodine Recordings. The LP has been remixed and remastered by Kurt Ballou at God City Studios. It includes several out of print B-sides and There Were Wires' 1999 demo. The vinyl comes in two color variants, and is available for pre-order now on yellow & black vinyl.

Iodine have also released the remixed and remastered version of album opener "Lukewarm Happy." Listen to it, and check out the full tracklist, below.

There Were Wires were originally active from 1999-2004, and members went on to play in Doomriders and Disappearer. In 2021, they reissued their 2003 sophomore LP Somnambulists via Iodine and revealed plans for reunion shows. They've now finally announced shows, their first in 18 years: Cambridge's Sinclair on April 28 with Sinaloa and DJ Dr. Joan, and Providence's AS220 on April 29 with Chained To The Bottom Of The Ocean, Edict, and Iron Gag.

There Were Wires 2023 reissue loading...

There Were Wires Deluxe Tracklisting

"Lukewarm Happy"

"Prepare for Collapse"

"Instinctually Dumb"

"The Physics of Air Hockey"

"Stop Motion Aesthetic"

"Fat With Glasses"

"Commotion Strange"

"The Hours"

"Bigger and Better Things"

"It Will Be Better Than the Rest of Your Life"

"Cru Jones"

+1999 Demo

THERE WERE WIRES -- 2023 TOUR DATES

4/28 — Cambridge, MA — The Sinclair

4/29 — Providence, RI — AS220