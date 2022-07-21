“There’s no Radiohead at the moment,” says Ed O’Brien

It's been six years since we had a new studio album from Radiohead -- their last was 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool -- and with members busy with various side projects, most recently Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's band The Smile with Tom Skinner, questions have arose about Radiohead's current status, and whether we can expect new music from them any time soon. Exclaim points out that fans on the Radiohead subreddit have dug up an April interview with Ed O'Brien on The Line-Up Podcast, where he said they're currently on hiatus. "There's no Radiohead at the moment," he said.

"We could do something in a couple years," he continued. "We might not. But I think what is has to be, is it has to be five people going, 'I really want to do this again with you.' And I think at the moment, because we've done it for so long, we're all reaching out [with new projects] and wanting to have different experiences. And that should be allowed, and it should be encouraged."

"We love one another," Ed went on. "We're brothers. We probably will play together... It could be that it doesn't happen. I'm sure it will do. I'm almost certain that it will do. But you've got to also be able to be fine with it not happening again."

Listen to the full The Line-Up Podcast episode below. The discussion of Radiohead's future begins around 1:05:00.

Ed released his solo debut as EOB, Earth, in 2020. He also mentioned during the interview that Philip Selway has a new album coming this year.

Radiohead's other members have not commented.