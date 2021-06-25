These Arms Are Snakes add second Seattle show

As you may have heard, These Arms Are Snakes are reuniting this August for a hometown show at Seattle's Neumos. That has sold out, and they've added a second date at Neumos on August 29 with Helms Alee and Mamiffer also on the bill. Tickets are on sale now.

The sold-out 8/28 Neumos show is with Filth Is Eternal and Dust Moth. These two shows will be TAAS' first since their surprise reunion show in 2016, which was their first since calling it quits in 2010.

Is there more news to come? Stay tuned.