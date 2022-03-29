These Arms Are Snakes announce first tour in over 12 years (BV presale for NYC)

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN / SAINT VITUS PRESALE PASSWORD FOR NYC SHOW HERE.

Last summer, These Arms Are Snakes reunited for two hometown shows, which were the only shows besides a surprise 2016 reunion show that they played since breaking up in 2010. Now, they've announced their first shows outside of Seattle in over a decade, including stops in NYC, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

The NYC show is a Saint Vitus-presented gig happening at Brooklyn's Warsaw on June 18 with Young Widows opening. Tickets for that show go on BrooklynVegan / Saint Vitus presale on Thursday (3/31) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password, and if you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the general public on-sale begins Friday (4/1) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

As mentioned, These Arms Are Snakes are also putting out a new rarities compilation, Duct Tape & Shivering Crows, on 4/15 via Suicide Squeeze. They've just shared a new Documavision-directed music video for the 2003 demo version of "Riding the Grape Dragon," which appears on that comp, and you can watch that below. Of the song, bassist Brian Cook says:

We recorded our first four songs with Ben Verellen in his basement studio in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma, WA sometime in late 2002 / early 2003. I remember very little of the session other than sleeping beneath the mixing console after a late night of drinking. The four songs were burned onto CD and mailed to every record label we liked. "Riding the Grape Dragon" was the first song our unexpecting recipients would hear, and it was apparently a strong enough song for people to listen to the entire CD and respond to our unsolicited demos. We got a phone call from Jade Tree just a few days after we dropped our demo in the mail… which was surprising given that we’d forgotten to include any contact info in the package. Fortunately, there were enough mutual friends between us and the label that they were able to track us down, and later in the year we’d re-record the four demo songs plus "Drinking From The Necks Of The Ones You Love" for the This Is Meant To Hurt You EP.

Pre-order the comp on translucent green w/ opaque pink splatter vinyl.

These Arms Are Snakes -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 15 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater w/ Git Some

June 16 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall w/ Young Widows

June 18 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw w/ Young Widows

July 7 Oakland, CA @ Crybaby

July 8 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

