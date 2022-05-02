These Arms Are Snakes’ first two albums get long-awaited vinyl reissues (ltd color pre-order)

These Arms Are Snakes are in the midst of a comeback, with their recently-released rarities comp Duct Tape & Shivering Crows, their upcoming reunion tour, and now reissues of their first two records: 2004's Oxeneers or the Lion Sleeps When Its Antelope Go Home and 2006's Easter. Both albums were originally released by Jade Tree, and the reissues are coming via Epitaph, who acquired Jade Tree's entire catalog in 2017. They mark the album's first vinyl presses since 2004 and 2008, respectively.

We've got exclusive vinyl variants of both up for pre-order now: Oxeneers on coke bottle clear vinyl and Easter on translucent pink. Both are limited to 300 copies. That's a mock-up of both variants above.

We included Oxeneers in our list of 15 albums that shaped progressive post-hardcore in the 2000s, and here's what we said about it:

With members of Botch, Minus The Bear, Kill Sadie, and other bands, These Arms Are Snakes were basically a supergroup of punk-scene musicians with math rock chops. On their debut album, they did kind of an indie/post-hardcore thing -- heavier than Minus The Bear but lighter than Botch and Kill Sadie, and with plenty of synth -- and they used those chops to inject their post-hardcore songs with prog-level complexity. The result is an album that kind of toes the line between math rock and progressive rock, finding time for both the bouncy rhythms of the former and the drawn-out passages of the latter. Their post-hardcore side was vicious -- somewhere between At The Drive-In and early Blood Brothers -- and their songs were catchy too. This is an album that never gets bogged down by its complexity; you can sing to it and dance to it even if you aren't paying attention to Ryan Frederiksen's fretboard workouts.

See the full list here.

These Arms Are Snakes' reunion tour hits NYC on June 18 at Warsaw with Young Widows opening, and this whole tour marks TAAS' first shows outside of their Seattle hometown in over a decade. All dates are listed below.

You can also pick up TAAS' new rarities comp on translucent green w/ opaque pink splatter vinyl, as well as an orange vinyl pressing of TAAS' third and final album, 2008's Tail Swallower and Dove. Check out all the TAAS vinyl we have in stock here.

--

--

These Arms Are Snakes -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 15 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater w/ Git Some

June 16 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall w/ Young Widows

June 18 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw w/ Young Widows

July 7 Oakland, CA @ Crybaby

July 8 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex