These Arms Are Snakes releasing rarities comp (splatter vinyl pre-order & new video)

Having played two reunion shows in Seattle last summer, These Arms Are Snakes are now putting out a rarities compilation, Duct Tape & Shivering Crows, on April 15 via Suicide Squeeze. It includes the songs from the band's 2008 split with Russian Circles, their 2004 collaborative EP with Harkonen, their covers of "Heart Shaped Box" by Nirvana and "Energy Drink and the Long Walk Home" by Jay Reatard's early band Lost Sounds, two B-sides, and the band's first demo. We've got the album up for pre-order on translucent green with opaque pink splatter vinyl in our store. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

Along with the announcement comes a new video for "Camera Shy" from the Russian Circles split. The video was directed by Bradley Hale and you can watch it below. Watch a full-set, multi-cam video of TAAS' recent reunion show below too.

In related news, Botch reissues are on the way, via Sargent House. Meanwhile, you can pick up the Hydra Head pressing of their live album 061502 here.

Tracklist

1. Meet Your Mayor

2. Camera Shy

3. Trix

4. Energy Drink and the Long Walk Home (Lost Sounds cover)

5. Heart Shaped Box (Nirvana cover)

6. Washburn

7. Old Paradise

8. Payday Loans

9. Hook on This

10. Riding the Grape Dragon (Demo)

11. Run It Through the Dog (Demo)

12. Diggers of Ditches Everywhere (Demo)

13. The Blue Rose (Demo)

--

