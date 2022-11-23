These new Run-DMC holiday action figures are the perfect way to celebrate Christmas in Hollis

Run-DMC made one of the most classic hip hop Christmas songs of all time with "Christmas in Hollis," and now there's another way to get festive (and recreate the song's story) with the Queens trio, in action figure form. The just-announced ReAction Figure versions of Run (Joseph Simmons), DMC (Darryl McDaniels), and Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell) each stand 3.75" tall and sport tracksuits, gold chains, and Santa hats, and the set also comes with two microphones with gift bows, a sack of cash, Santa's wallet, and an ill reindeer. Order yours HERE.

If you're not feeling the Christmas spirit, you can also get Run-DMC in action figure form, minus the seasonal accessories, HERE.

Shop for more music-related action figures, including ReAction Figures, Funkos, and Throbbleheads inspired by Beastie Boys, Circle Jerks, Johnny Cash, Bad Brains, Grateful Dead, ODB, Devo, Biz Markie, Czarface, Motorhead, The Cure, The White Stripes, Social Distortion, Judas Priest, Rancid, Iron Maiden, Tupac, Lil Wayne, Ghost, Twisted Sister, Big Boi, GWAR, Frank Zappa, Pantera, King Diamond, Six Mix-a-Lot, Biggie Smalls, Joan Jett, and more, in the BV store.