They Might Be Giants detail new album ‘BOOK’, share “I Can’t Remember the Dream”
They Might Be Giants have announced details of their new album, BOOK, which will be out October 29. It's out as a both an album as a 144-page art book that was a collaboration between the band and graphic designer Paul Sahre and Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson. Sahre used a IBM’s Selectric typewriter as a thematic visual device throughout. “Paul took this crude device and showed what you could really do with it creatively," says John Flansburgh, "and combined with Brian’s photography it made up the secret sauce for the book.” There are also audio-only version of BOOk available on vinyl, CD, and cassette. Pre-orders are available.
The album includes singles "I Lost Thursday” and “I Broke My Own Rule,” and the new single is "I Can't Remember the Dream" which stomps along on a "Louie Louie"-esque guitar riff and features a video by frequent TMBG collaborator Alex Italics. “We have worked on a half dozen video projects with Alex Italics directing, and his sensibility really compliments our music," says John Linnell. "Creating any video around a song about dreams is going to be a dangerous assignment, but Alex managed to transcend the cliches. It’s an enigmatic idea but presented in a simple way, and even though there are comedic elements in there, it is paced in such a deadpan manner that it doesn’t short-circuit the vibe of the song."
Watch the video, and check out BOOK's tracklist and artwork, below.
TMBG rescheduled their 2020 tour, which included many Flood anniversary shows (and five sold-out shows at Bowery Ballroom), to 2022. All dates are listed below.
BOOK tracklist:
1. Synopsis for Latecomers
2. Moonbeam Rays
3. I Broke My Own Rule
4. Brontosaurus
5. Lord Snowden
6. If Day for Winnipeg
7. I Can't Remember the Dream
8. Drown the Clown
9. Darling, the Dose
10. I Lost Thursday
11. Part of You Wants to Believe Me
12. Super Cool
13. Wait Actually Yeah No
14. Quit the Circus
15. Less Than One
THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS - 2022 TOUR DATES
MAR 2 WED - Bowery Ballroom @ 8:00pm - New York, NY, United States
MAR 3 THU - 9:30 Club @ 7:00pm - Washington, DC, United States
MAR 4 FRI - Lincoln Theatre @ 7:00pm - Washington, DC, United States
MAR 5 SAT - Lincoln Theatre @ 7:00pm - Washington, DC, United States
MAR 6 SUN - Rams Head Live @ 6:30pm - Baltimore, MD, United States
MAR 9 WED - Daryl's House @ 6:30pm - Pawling, NY, United States
MAR 10 THU - Union Transfer @ 8:00pm - Philadelphia, PA, United States
MAR 11 FRI - Bowery Ballroom @ 6:30pm - New York, NY, United States
MAR 12 SAT - Bowery Ballroom @ 6:30pm - New York, NY, United States
MAR 13 SUN - Bowery Ballroom @ 8:00pm - New York, NY, United States
MAR 24 THU - Royale @ 7:00pm - Boston, MA, United States
MAR 25 FRI - Royale @ 7:00pm - Boston, MA, United States
MAR 26 SAT - Higher Ground @ 7:00pm - South Burlington, VT, United States
MAR 27 SUN - Academy Of Music Theatre @ 7:00pm - Northampton, MA, United States
MAR 29 TUE - State Theater @ 7:00pm - Ithaca, NY, United States
MAR 30 WED - Town Ballroom @ 7:00pm - Buffalo, NY, United States
MAR 31 THU - Mr Small's Theatre @ 7:00pm - Millvale, PA, United States
APR 1 FRI - Mr Small's Theatre @ 7:00pm - Millvale, PA, United States
APR 2 SAT - Bowery Ballroom @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States
APR 5 TUE - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern @ 7:00pm - Cleveland, OH, United States
APR 6 WED - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern @ 7:00pm - Cleveland, OH, United States
APR 7 THU - The Vic Theatre @ 7:00pm - Chicago, IL, United States
APR 8 FRI - First Avenue @ 7:00pm - Minneapolis, MN, United States
APR 9 SAT - Fitzgerald Theater @ 7:00pm - St Paul, MN, United States
APR 10 SUN - The Pageant @ 6:00pm - St Louis, MO, United States
APR 28 THU - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay @ 6:30pm - San Diego, CA, United States
APR 29 FRI - The Wiltern @ 6:30pm - Los Angeles, CA, United States
APR 30 SAT - Fox Theater @ 6:30pm - Oakland, CA, United States
MAY 3 TUE - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom @ 6:30pm - Portland, OR, United States
MAY 4 WED - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom @ 6:30pm - Portland, OR, United States
MAY 5 THU - Neptune Theatre @ 6:30pm - Seattle, WA, United States
MAY 6 FRI - Neptune Theatre @ 6:30pm - Seattle, WA, United States
MAY 7 SAT - Commodore Ballroom @ 6:30pm - Vancouver, BC, Canada
MAY 11 WED - The Depot @ 6:30pm - Salt Lake City, UT, United States
MAY 12 THU - Ogden Theatre @ 6:30pm - Denver, CO, United States
MAY 13 FRI - Boulder Theater @ 6:30pm - Boulder, CO, United States
MAY 14 SAT - Washington’s FoCo @ 6:30pm - Fort Collins, CO, United States
MAY 15 SUN - The Bourbon @ 6:30pm - Lincoln, NE, United States
MAY 17 TUE - The Truman @ 6:30pm - Kansas City, MO, United States
MAY 19 THU - Cain's Ballroom @ 6:30pm - Tulsa, OK, United States
MAY 20 FRI - House of Blues Dallas @ 6:30pm - Dallas, TX, United States
MAY 21 SAT - House of Blues Houston @ 6:30pm - Houston, TX, United States
MAY 22 SUN - ACL Live at The Moody Theater @ 6:30pm - Austin, TX, United States
AUG 30 TUE - Asbury Lanes @ 6:30pm - Asbury Park, NJ, United States
AUG 31 WED - Asbury Lanes @ 6:30pm - Asbury Park, NJ, United States
SEP 1 THU - Music Hall @ 6:30pm - Portsmouth, NH, United States
SEP 2 FRI - State Theatre, Portland, Maine @ 6:30pm - Portland, ME, United States
SEP 3 SAT - MASS MoCA @ 6:30pm - North Adams, MA, United States