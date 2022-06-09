They Might Be Giants’ John Flansburgh recovering from “serious car accident”; June dates postponed

They Might Be Giants began their oft-postponed Flood 30th Anniversary tour on Wednesday night at NYC's Bowery Ballroom. "Last night's show was amazing and it was so wonderful to finally be back up on stage and playing for all of you again," wrote the band's John Linnell. "It was a joy."

Unfortunately, on the way home from the show John Flansburgh was involved in a "rather serious car accident." Linnel shared the news on TMBG's social media, saying, "The initial report is that he has seven broken ribs, several of which have multiple fractures. The good news is that no vital organs were involved and the long-term prognosis seems positive. Of course, there will be a lengthy recovery process."

With Flansburgh in recovery, that means They Might Be Giants are postponing the rest of their June dates, which include three more Bowery shows and shows in DC and Baltimore. Their next shows after that don't pick up till the end of August, and they are hopeful those can continue as planned.

"Please send your healing rays to Flans, drive safely, and we look forward to seeing everyone as soon as possible," John Linnell says.

UPDATE: John Flansburgh has given an update on the accident and his status, all in typical good humor:

Greetings from the hospital. I am writing to you with my glasses a crumpled memory, while under a thick cloud of pain medication. In spite of that, I wanted to write to all of you to explain what exactly happened to me. Last night in a car service on the way to my apartment after the magnificent Bowery Ballroom show, I was in a rather dramatic car accident. Crossing into an intersection, our car was t-boned by a vehicle going at a very fast speed. The force of the impact actually flipped our car over to its side. While the driver and I oriented ourselves to our new sideways, broken glass and airbag-filled reality, we sensed the ominous smell of motor oil and smoke. Remarkably, just a moment later it seemed, a dozen NYC firemen arrived and set their minds on finding a way to liberate us. To them and the fantastically efficient EMS who whisked us to a trauma center, I will be forever grateful. While sitting in the CT scan machine, I was working out how much more time I would need to get to DC for the next show in my diminished state. When I explained my plan to the doctor, he explained I had broken seven ribs (a majority of the ribs on my right side) and some of them in multiple places, and I wasn't going to be anywhere but in a bed for the foreseeable future. While the pain in my side has only gotten worse since, it is my heart that is really breaking over these events. The entire band and crew have been working so hard to create a new show worthy of your interest and your endurance over these miserable COVID years. Last night was such a victory, and with unplayed new songs in the works and rearrangements of older material with the horn section, it was all feeling like a new beginning. But today I am in the hospital. I would understand anyone thinking we are just a band born under a bad sign and giving up hope, but I also know someday we will rock again — and for me, that day couldn’t come soon enough. Until then I will be watching reruns of Sex in the City until I am strong enough to reach the remote. Wish me luck. I’m going to need it.

Here's to a speedy recovery, John Flansburgh! In the meantime, check out TMBG's setlist and fan-shot video from last night below.

SETLIST: They Might Be Giants @ Bowery Ballroom 6/8/2022

Set 1:

Man, It's So Loud in Here

Twisting

Letterbox

We Want a Rock

Moonbeam Rays

Someone Keeps Moving My Chair

Dead

Your Racist Friend

Whistling in the Dark

The Darlings of Lumberland

Lucky Ball and Chain

Women and Men

Cyclops Rock

evoL eruP fo stelluB erihppaS

Hot Cha

Particle Man

Set 2:

2082

The Mesopotamians

Minimum Wage

Museum of Idiots

Istanbul (Not Constantinople)

Authenticity Trip

Synopsis for Latecomers

Turn Around

Underwater Woman

Spy

When Will You Die

Let Me Tell You About My Operation

Road Movie to Berlin

Birdhouse In Your Soul

Theme from Flood

Encore:

I'll Sink Manhattan

Hey, Mr. DJ, I Thought You Said We Had a Deal

Encore 2:

Doctor Worm