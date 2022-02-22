They Might Be Giants reschedule ‘Flood’ anniversary tour again

They Might Be Giants were all set to spend 2020 celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit third album, Flood, on tour, when the pandemic hit. Several postponement announcements later and TMBG have announced, hopefully for the last time, newly rescheduled dates.

Things now kick off on June 8 at Bowery Ballroom -- one of five shows they'll play at the venue this year -- with East Coast and Midwest dates rolling through the fall, then picking up again with spring 2023 shows on the West Coast. All dates are listed below.

"Our plan for the rescheduling of these 43 shows is to break them up into shorter chunks with time off in between chunks to preserve the viability of scheduled shows in general," the band write. "Our previous plan relied on everything going perfectly across the US and within our touring group for months at a time. Traveling for shorter, more regional stretches will create a touring scenario where if things were to go sideways, either in a region affected by a variant or within the walls of our tour bus, individual shows can be made up in due course without restructuring the entire run of a tour."

Most of these shows, including all the Bowery Ballroom ones, are currently sold out, but with dates having shifted so many times, there will probably be tickets released, Check your local listings, as they say.

Last year, They Might Be Giants released new album BOOK, and you can stream that below.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS - 2022 / 2023 'FLOOD' TOUR DATES

2022

6/8 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/9 Washington DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

6/10 Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT

6/11 Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT

6/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live SOLD OUT

6/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer SOLD OUT

6/17 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/19 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

8/30 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT

8/31 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT

9/1 Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall SOLD OUT

9/2 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/3 North Adams, MA @ MassMOCA

9/15 Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT

9/16 Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT

9/17 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground SOLD OUT

9/18 Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music SOLD OUT

9/20 Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House Club SOLD OUT

9/21 Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre SOLD OUT

9/22 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom SOLD OUT

9/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's SOLD OUT

9/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's SOLD OUT

9/25 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/11 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/12 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/13 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre SOLD OUT

10/14 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave SOLD OUT

10/15 St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre SOLD OUT

10/16 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant SOLD OUT

2023

4/13 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's SOLD OUT

4/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern SOLD OUT

4/16 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater SOLD OUT

4/18 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

4/19 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

4/20 Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT

4/21 Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT

4/22 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT

5/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot SOLD OUT

5/11 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

5/12 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre SOLD OUT

5/13 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's SOLD OUT

5/14 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre SOLD OUT

5/16 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman SOLD OUT

5/18 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

5/19 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas SOLD OUT

5/20 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

5/21 Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre