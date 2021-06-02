They Might Be Giants share new single ++ rescheduled 2022 ‘Flood’ tour dates

They Might Be Giants release BOOK this fall and they've just shared a new song from it, the bouncy John Linnell single "I Broke My Own Rule." You can listen to that below.

John and John and the rest of TMBG had plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Flood last year on tour, which got interrupted by the pandemic. Dates have been rescheduled to 2022. "We had just a small clutch of Flood shows that had not sold out right before we all entered our worldwide hibernation period, but as they were rescheduled, many tickets returned," says John Flansburgh. "While it was no surprise that some people couldn’t accommodate these shows getting rescheduled, the bulk of these returned tickets evidently came from robo-scalpers and their masters who didn’t care to tie up their hard-grifted money in shows that were so far away from their planned last minute re-selling at gouge-y prices. SO, while the scalping bots are currently too shy to crawl out of Hell to hold these tickets hostage, their loss is our audience's gain as a bunch of shows are now back on sale to the general public."

John continues: "Since our last posting of available shows, a number of big shows have once again “gone clean” as they say in the biz; sold to real live human people by the theater putting on the show at regular face-value pricing, and we are happy about that. As of this moment, some of these shows only have 50 or so tickets left, others have hundreds that have been unceremoniously returned to the theater by the impatient scalper-bots. Either way, we invite all of you to take advantage of this unique moment in time and get in on some shows that would otherwise be sold out by now."

Dates include a whole bunch of Bowery Ballroom shows on March 2, 11, 12, 13, and April 2 all of which are currently sold out out, but that may change. All 2022 dates are listed below.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS - 2022 TOUR DATES

MAR 2 WED Bowery Ballroom @ 8:00pm New York, NY, United States

MAR 3 THU 9:30 Club @ 7:00pm Washington, DC, United States

MAR 4 FRI Lincoln Theatre @ 7:00pm Washington, DC, United States

MAR 5 SAT Lincoln Theatre @ 7:00pm Washington, DC, United States

MAR 6 SUN Rams Head Live @ 6:30pm Baltimore, MD, United States

MAR 9 WED Daryl's House @ 6:30pm Pawling, NY, United States

MAR 10 THU Union Transfer @ 8:00pm Philadelphia, PA, United States

MAR 11 FRI Bowery Ballroom @ 6:30pm New York, NY, United States

MAR 12 SAT Bowery Ballroom @ 6:30pm New York, NY, United States

MAR 13 SUN Bowery Ballroom @ 8:00pm New York, NY, United States

MAR 24 THU Royale @ 7:00pm Boston, MA, United States

MAR 25 FRI Royale @ 7:00pm Boston, MA, United States

MAR 26 SAT Higher Ground @ 7:00pm South Burlington, VT, United States

MAR 27 SUN Academy Of Music Theatre @ 7:00pm Northampton, MA, United States

MAR 29 TUE State Theater @ 7:00pm Ithaca, NY, United States

MAR 30 WED Town Ballroom @ 7:00pm Buffalo, NY, United States

MAR 31 THU Mr Small's Theatre @ 7:00pm Millvale, PA, United States

APR 1 FRI Mr Small's Theatre @ 7:00pm Millvale, PA, United States

APR 2 SAT Bowery Ballroom @ 7:00pm New York, NY, United States

APR 5 TUE Beachland Ballroom & Tavern @ 7:00pm Cleveland, OH, United States

APR 6 WED Beachland Ballroom & Tavern @ 7:00pm Cleveland, OH, United States

APR 7 THU Vic Theatre @ 7:00pm Chicago, IL, United States

APR 8 FRI First Avenue @ 7:00pm Minneapolis, MN, United States

APR 9 SAT Fitzgerald Theater @ 7:00pm St Paul, MN, United States

APR 10 SUN The Pageant @ 6:00pm St Louis, MO, United States

APR 28 THU Humphreys Concerts By the Bay @ 6:30pm San Diego, CA, United States

APR 29 FRI The Wiltern @ 6:30pm Los Angeles, CA, United States

APR 30 SAT Fox Theater @ 6:30pm Oakland, CA, United States

MAY 3 TUE McMenamins Crystal Ballroom @ 6:30pm Portland, OR, United States

MAY 4 WED McMenamins Crystal Ballroom @ 6:30pm Portland, OR, United States

MAY 5 THU Neptune Theatre @ 6:30pm Seattle, WA, United States

MAY 6 FRI Neptune Theatre @ 6:30pm Seattle, WA, United States

MAY 7 SAT Commodore Ballroom @ 6:30pm Vancouver, BC, Canada

MAY 11 WED The Depot @ 6:30pm Salt Lake City, UT, United States

MAY 12 THU Ogden Theatre @ 6:30pm Denver, CO, United States

MAY 13 FRI Boulder Theater @ 6:30pm Boulder, CO, United States

MAY 14 SAT Washington’s FoCo @ 6:30pm Fort Collins, CO, United States

MAY 15 SUN The Bourbon @ 6:30pm Lincoln, NE, United States

MAY 17 TUE The Truman @ 6:30pm Kansas City, MO, United States

MAY 19 THU Cain's Ballroom @ 6:30pm Tulsa, OK, United States

MAY 20 FRI House of Blues Dallas @ 6:30pm Dallas, TX, United States

MAY 21 SAT House of Blues Houston @ 6:30pm Houston, TX, United States

MAY 22 SUN ACL Live at The Moody Theater @ 6:30pm Austin, TX, United States

AUG 30 TUE Asbury Lanes @ 6:30pm Asbury Park, NJ, United States

AUG 31 WED Asbury Lanes @ 6:30pm Asbury Park, NJ, United States

SEP 1 THU Music Hall @ 6:30pm Portsmouth, NH, United States

SEP 2 FRI State Theatre, Portland, Maine @ 6:30pm Portland, ME, United States

SEP 3 SAT MASS MoCA @ 6:30pm North Adams, MA, United States

