THICK announce new LP ‘Happy Now’ & tour, share “Loser”
Brooklyn indie-punks THICK have announced a new LP, Happy Now, coming August 19 via Epitaph (pre-order). The news comes with the release of single "Loser," an anthemic jam with the hook, "I love when people tell me I should quit." The trio once again collaborated with producer Joel Hamilton (who has also worked with Iggy Pop, The Black Keys, Unsane, and more) at Studio G Brooklyn, where the team also crafted THICK's 2020 album 5 Years Behind.
Happy Now promises to be a fun, heartfelt exploration of emotions. THICK guitarist and vocalist Nikki Sisti says of the project, "Most of our songs lean toward optimism, even when there’s a lot of pain in them... It’s not about toxic positivity or trying to force yourself into happiness; it’s about recognizing that it’s okay to feel a whole spectrum of emotions, and then getting to the other side and really growing from your experiences.” Check out the album art and tracklist, along with the music video for single "Loser," below. The video was directed by (BV contributor) Jeanette D. Moses and was shot in Brooklyn's McCarren Park.
In support of the upcoming album, THICK are going on tour with direct support from Skating Polly on all dates, plus additional support from Bad Waitress, Vial, and The Muslims, varying by date. They kick off the road trip with appearances at two of Hawthorne Heights' Is For Lovers Festivals. The tour also includes multiple Northeast shows (Hamden, Philly, DC, etc), but nothing in the band's hometown of NYC at the moment, but they do say that more dates are TBA. Stay tuned. All dates are listed below.
THICK -- 2022 Tour Dates
08/27 - Wichita, KS - Kansas Is For Lovers Fest @ Wave
08/28 - Denver, CO - Colorado is for Lovers Fest @ Levitt Pavilion
09/07 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/08 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
09/09 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/11 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
09/13 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
09/15 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
09/16 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
09/17 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest @ Douglass Park
09/18 - St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
09/20 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures
09/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/23 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
09/24 - Vancouver, BC @ The WISE Hall
09/25 - Portland, OR @ Lola's
09/26 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub
09/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/28 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst
09/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
10/01 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/04 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
10/05 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues
10/07 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10/09 - Nashville, TN @ The End
10/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Purgatory
10/12 - Washington DC @ Songbyrd
10/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
*additional dates TBA*
Happy Now Tracklisting
1. Happiness
2. I Wish 2016 Never Happened
3. Loser
4. Tell Myself
5. Her Chapstick
6. Your Garden
7. Montreal
8. Wants & Needs
9. Maybe Tomorrow
10. Disappear
11. Something Went Wrong