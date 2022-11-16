Thievery Corporation on tour in December (win tix to Brooklyn show)

Long-running downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Rob Garza and Eric Hilton) will be heading out on an East Coast tour in December. Most of the tour is with Emancipator and stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, New Haven, Asheville, two nights in their hometown of Washington, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Kings Theatre on December 7. Tickets are still available, and we also have FIVE PAIRS to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

In other news, Eric Hilton has a new solo EP, Present Past and Future, that is out this week, and follows his trip hop album Lost Dialect, which was released back in July. You can listen to "Something for Byrd," featuring composer and flautist Brian Jackson, below.

Thievery Corporation's most recent album is 2020's Symphonik and you can listen to that below as well.

Thievery Corporation - 2022 Tour

December 3 - New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *

December 4 - Albany, NY – Empire Live *

December 7 - Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

December 8 - Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

December 9 - Wilmington, DE – The Queen

December 10 - Portland, ME – Aura

December 11 - Hampton, NH – Wally’s Pub

December 13 - Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

December 14 - Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

December 16 - Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

December 17 - St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

December 18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

December 21 - Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

December 22 - Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

all dates with Emancipator except (*)