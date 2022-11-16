Thievery Corporation on tour in December (win tix to Brooklyn show)
Long-running downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Rob Garza and Eric Hilton) will be heading out on an East Coast tour in December. Most of the tour is with Emancipator and stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, New Haven, Asheville, two nights in their hometown of Washington, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Kings Theatre on December 7. Tickets are still available, and we also have FIVE PAIRS to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.
In other news, Eric Hilton has a new solo EP, Present Past and Future, that is out this week, and follows his trip hop album Lost Dialect, which was released back in July. You can listen to "Something for Byrd," featuring composer and flautist Brian Jackson, below.
Thievery Corporation's most recent album is 2020's Symphonik and you can listen to that below as well.
Thievery Corporation King Theatre Giveaway
Five winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!
Thievery Corporation - 2022 Tour
December 3 - New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *
December 4 - Albany, NY – Empire Live *
December 7 - Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
December 8 - Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
December 9 - Wilmington, DE – The Queen
December 10 - Portland, ME – Aura
December 11 - Hampton, NH – Wally’s Pub
December 13 - Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
December 14 - Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
December 16 - Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
December 17 - St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
December 18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
December 21 - Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
December 22 - Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
all dates with Emancipator except (*)