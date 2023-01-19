Thin announce new album &#8216;Dusk,&#8217; share new song &#8220;Fond When I Think About It&#8221;

Thin announce new album ‘Dusk,’ share new song “Fond When I Think About It”

NYC screamo-math-grinders Thin will follow their 2020 debut LP Dawn with their sophomore album, Dusk, on February 10 via Twelve Gauge Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and mixed by Colin Marston, and the first single is "Fond When I Think About It," which offers up 45 seconds of absolute chaos. Check it out below.

Thin are also gearing up for a tour with The Wind In the Trees, who they released a split with last year. A few dates on the tour are also with Wanderer, who just announced a new EP.

Tracklist
01. Bastard
02. Den
03. Twenty-Three Cats
04. Fond When I Think About It
05. Foliage
06. Liminal
07. Pinellas
08. Casual Racism
09. 40th St South
10. Botulism
11. Diamond St
12. The Strip
13. Rear View
14. Mangrove

loading...

Thin / The Wind In The Trees -- 2023 Tour Dates
FRI, FEB. 17 – RICHMOND, VA
SAT, FEB, 18 – KNOXVILLE, IN
SUN, FEB. 19 – NASHVILLE, TN
MON, FEB. 20 – MEMPHIS, IN
TUE, FEB. 21 – LITTLE ROCK, AR
WED, FEB. 22 – DENTON, TX
THU, FEB-23 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FRI, FEB, 24 – KANSAS CITY, MO*
SAT FEB. 25 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN*
SUN, FEB. 26 – MADISON, WI*
MON, FEB. 27 – CHICAGO, IL*
TUE, FEB. 28 – CINCINNATI, OH*
WED, MAR 1 – LANSING, MI
THU, MAR 2 – CLEVELAND, OH
FRI, MAR 3 – PHILADELPHIA, PA
SAT, MAR 4 – BALTIMORE, MD

* - w/ Wanderer

Filed Under: Colin Marston, punk, The Wind in the Trees, Thin, Wanderer
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan