Thin announce new album ‘Dusk,’ share new song “Fond When I Think About It”

NYC screamo-math-grinders Thin will follow their 2020 debut LP Dawn with their sophomore album, Dusk, on February 10 via Twelve Gauge Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and mixed by Colin Marston, and the first single is "Fond When I Think About It," which offers up 45 seconds of absolute chaos. Check it out below.

Thin are also gearing up for a tour with The Wind In the Trees, who they released a split with last year. A few dates on the tour are also with Wanderer, who just announced a new EP.

Tracklist

01. Bastard

02. Den

03. Twenty-Three Cats

04. Fond When I Think About It

05. Foliage

06. Liminal

07. Pinellas

08. Casual Racism

09. 40th St South

10. Botulism

11. Diamond St

12. The Strip

13. Rear View

14. Mangrove

Thin The Wind in the Trees loading...

Thin / The Wind In The Trees -- 2023 Tour Dates

FRI, FEB. 17 – RICHMOND, VA

SAT, FEB, 18 – KNOXVILLE, IN

SUN, FEB. 19 – NASHVILLE, TN

MON, FEB. 20 – MEMPHIS, IN

TUE, FEB. 21 – LITTLE ROCK, AR

WED, FEB. 22 – DENTON, TX

THU, FEB-23 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

FRI, FEB, 24 – KANSAS CITY, MO*

SAT FEB. 25 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN*

SUN, FEB. 26 – MADISON, WI*

MON, FEB. 27 – CHICAGO, IL*

TUE, FEB. 28 – CINCINNATI, OH*

WED, MAR 1 – LANSING, MI

THU, MAR 2 – CLEVELAND, OH

FRI, MAR 3 – PHILADELPHIA, PA

SAT, MAR 4 – BALTIMORE, MD

* - w/ Wanderer