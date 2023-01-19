Thin announce new album ‘Dusk,’ share new song “Fond When I Think About It”
NYC screamo-math-grinders Thin will follow their 2020 debut LP Dawn with their sophomore album, Dusk, on February 10 via Twelve Gauge Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and mixed by Colin Marston, and the first single is "Fond When I Think About It," which offers up 45 seconds of absolute chaos. Check it out below.
Thin are also gearing up for a tour with The Wind In the Trees, who they released a split with last year. A few dates on the tour are also with Wanderer, who just announced a new EP.
Tracklist
01. Bastard
02. Den
03. Twenty-Three Cats
04. Fond When I Think About It
05. Foliage
06. Liminal
07. Pinellas
08. Casual Racism
09. 40th St South
10. Botulism
11. Diamond St
12. The Strip
13. Rear View
14. Mangrove
Thin / The Wind In The Trees -- 2023 Tour Dates
FRI, FEB. 17 – RICHMOND, VA
SAT, FEB, 18 – KNOXVILLE, IN
SUN, FEB. 19 – NASHVILLE, TN
MON, FEB. 20 – MEMPHIS, IN
TUE, FEB. 21 – LITTLE ROCK, AR
WED, FEB. 22 – DENTON, TX
THU, FEB-23 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FRI, FEB, 24 – KANSAS CITY, MO*
SAT FEB. 25 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN*
SUN, FEB. 26 – MADISON, WI*
MON, FEB. 27 – CHICAGO, IL*
TUE, FEB. 28 – CINCINNATI, OH*
WED, MAR 1 – LANSING, MI
THU, MAR 2 – CLEVELAND, OH
FRI, MAR 3 – PHILADELPHIA, PA
SAT, MAR 4 – BALTIMORE, MD
* - w/ Wanderer