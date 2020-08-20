Thin Lizzy box set w/ 74 unreleased songs coming ++ new Phil Lynott documentary trailer (watch)

Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott would've turned 71 today (8/20), which makes it a fitting day for the release of the first trailer for a new documentary focusing on his life. Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away was directed by Emer Reynolds (Here Was Cuba, The Farthest) and tells the story of Lynott's career and life, from boyhood in 1950's working-class Dublin, to becoming one of Ireland's most recognizable rock stars. The film includes interviews with Thin Lizzy's Eric Bell, Scott Gorham, Darren Wharton, U2's Adam Clayton, Suzi Quatro, Huey Lewis, Metallica's James Hetfield, and Ultravox's Midge Ure, and it's set for release in Ireland in the fall. Watch the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Thin Lizzy have announced a huge, career-spanning box set, Rock Legends, due out October 23 via UMC. Ninety-nine tracks, 74 of which are previously unreleased, span six CDS, and there are also DVDs with the BBC documentary Bad Reputation and Thin Lizzy's performance on Rod Stewart's 1976 TV special A Night On The Town. The box set also feature replicas of tour programs, Lynott poetry books, four prints by Jim Fitzpatrick, and a book of quotes from band members about their time playing with Lynott.

See the tracklisting in full below.

Thin Lizzy - Rock Legends Tracklist

CD ONE - The Singles:

01 “Whiskey In The Jar” – 7″ Edit

02 “Randolph’s Tango” – Radio Edit*

03 “The Rocker” – 7″ Edit

04 “Little Darling” – 7″ Single

05 “Philomena” – 7″ Single

06 “Rosalie” – 7″ Mix*

07 “Wild One” – 7″ Single

08 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – 7” Edit*

09 “Jailbreak” – 7” Edit*

10 “Don’t Believe A Word” – 7″ Single

11 “Dancing In The Moonlight” – 7″ Single

12 “Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song” – 7″ Single

13 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Extra Verse

14 “Do Anything You Want To” – 7″ Single

15 “Sarah” – 7″ Single

16 “Chinatown” – 7” DJ/Radio Edit*

17 “Killer On The Loose” – 7″ Single

18 “Trouble Boys” – 7″ Single

19 “Hollywood (Down On Your Luck)” – 7” Edit*

20 “Cold Sweat” – 7″ Single

21 “Thunder And Lightning” – 7” Edit*

22 “The Sun Goes Down” – 7” Remix*

CD TWO - Decca Rarities:

01 “The Farmer” – Debut 7″ single

02 “I Need You” – Debut 7″ single B-side*

03 “Whiskey In The Jar” – Extended Version Rough Mix*

04 “Black Boys On The Corner” – Rough Mix*

05 “Little Girl In Bloom” – US Single Promo Edit*

06 “Gonna Creep Up On You” – Acetate*

07 “Baby’s Been Messin'” – Acetate*

08 “1969 Rock + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

09 “Buffalo Gal + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

10 “Suicide + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

11 “Broken Dreams + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

12 “Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

13 “Dublin + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

14 “Ghetto Woman” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

15 “Things Ain’t Working Out Down At The Farm” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

16 “Going Down” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

17 “Slow Blues” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

CD THREE - Mercury Rarities:

01 “Rock And Roll With You” – Instrumental Demo*

02 “Banshee” – Demo*

03 “Dear Heart” – Demo*

04 “Nightlife” – Demo*

05 “Philomena” – Demo*

06 “Cadillac” – Instrumental Demo*

07 “For Those Who Love To Live” – Demo*

08 “Freedom Song” – Demo*

09 “Suicide” – Demo*

10 “Silver Dollar” – Demo*

11 “Jesse’s Song” – Instrumental Demo

12 “Kings Vengeance” – Demo*

13 “Jailbreak” – Demo*

14 “Cowboy Song” – Demo*

CD FOUR - Mercury Rarities:

01 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – Demo*

02 “Angel From The Coast” – Demo*

03 “Running Back” – Demo*

04 “Romeo And The Lonely Girl” – Demo*

05 “Warriors” – Demo*

06 “Emerald” – Demo*

07 “Fool’s Gold” – Demo*

08 “Weasel Rhapsody” – Demo*

09 “Borderline” – Demo*

10 “Johnny” – Demo*

11 “Sweet Marie” – Demo*

12 “Requiem For A Puffer (AKA Rocky)” – Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”*

13 “Killer Without A Cause” – Demo*

14 “Are You Ready” – Demo*

15 “Blackmail” – Demo*

16 “Hate” – Demo*

CD FIVE - Mercury Rarities:

01 “S & M” – Demo*

02 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Demo*

03 “Got To Give It Up” – Demo*

04 “Get Out Of Here” – Demo*

05 “Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend” – Demo*

06 “Part One: Shenandoah”*

07 “Part Two: Will You Go Lassie Go”*

08 “Part Three: Danny Boy”*

09 “Part Four: The Mason’s Apron”*

10 “We Will Be Strong” – Demo*

11 “Sweetheart” – Demo*

12 “Sugar Blues” – Demo*

13 “Having A Good Time” – Demo*

14 “It’s Going Wrong” – Demo*

15 “I’m Gonna Leave This Town” – Demo*

16 “Kill” – Demo*

17 “In The Delta” – Demo*

18 “Don’t Let Him Slip Away” – Demo*

19 “The Sun Goes Down” – Demo*

CD SIX - Chinatown Tour 1980:

01 “Are You Ready?” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

02 “Hey You” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

03 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

04 “Jailbreak” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

05 “Do Anything You Want To Do” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

06 “Don’t Believe A Word” – Tralee (12/04/1980) *

07 “Dear Miss Lonely Hearts” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

08 “Got To Give It Up” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

09 “Still In Love With You” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

10 “Chinatown” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

11 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

12 “Suicide” -Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

13 “Sha La La” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

14 “Rosalie” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

15 “Whiskey In The Jar” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

* = previously unreleased