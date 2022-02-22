THING 2022 lineup (Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, more)
THING, the festival Sasquatch founder Adam Zacks founded in 2019 and is producing with Seattle Theatre Group, is returning for 2022, on August 26-28 at Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. "It continues to be an honor to present a slate of extraordinary talent, rich with new discoveries, in the magnificent setting of Fort Worden," Zacks says. “We aspire to offer something fresh to the festival landscape and create an environment where all are welcomed and represented."
The 2022 lineup, which includes music, comedy, podcasts, and more, features Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Jungle, Goose, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, José González, Durand Jones and the Indications, Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (present Jazz is Dead featuring Brian Jackson, Doug Carn and Henry Franklin with Katalyst), Curtis Harding, Faye Webster, Wet Leg, Hiatus Kaiyote, Yves Tumor, Helado Negro, Dry Cleaning, Lido Pimienta, Mdou Moctar, Nation of Language, Spellling, Arooj Aftab, L'Rain, Enumclaw, and more. See it in full below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM PST.
THING: 2022 LINEUP
JUNGLE
MODEST MOUSE
FATHER JOHN MISTY
GOOSE
SPARKS
FREDDIE GIBBS
JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ
TRIUMPH THE INSULT COMIC DOG
DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS
ADRIAN YOUNGE AND ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD PRESENT JAZZ IS DEAD FEATURING BRIAN JACKSON, DOUG CARN AND HENRY FRANKLIN WITH KATALYST
CURTIS HARDING
FAYE WEBSTER
PLEASE DON’T DESTROY
WET LEG
HIATUS KAIYOTE
ARCHITECTS OF AIR’S LUMINARIUM
YVES TUMOR
HELADO NEGRO
DRY CLEANING
LIDO PIMIENTA
MDOU MOCTAR
NATION OF LANGUAGE
DELVON LAMARR
ORGAN TRIO
THE FUTURE IS 0
SPELLLING
AROOJ AFTAB
L’RAIN
JARV DEE
TERROR/CACTUS
ENUMCLAW
SHAINA SHEPHERD
JON BRYANT
HAILEY BLAIS
TEON GIBBS
MORE MUSIC @ THE MOORE
DANCE THIS
RE:DEFINITION
ELEVATE
DANCE WITH LIFE
THE PEOPLE’S THEATRE TALK
PNW FUTURE OF HIP HOP SPOTLIGHT
STG’S TEACHING ARTISTS + WORKSHOPS