THING 2022 lineup (Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, more)

THING, the festival Sasquatch founder Adam Zacks founded in 2019 and is producing with Seattle Theatre Group, is returning for 2022, on August 26-28 at Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. "It continues to be an honor to present a slate of extraordinary talent, rich with new discoveries, in the magnificent setting of Fort Worden," Zacks says. “We aspire to offer something fresh to the festival landscape and create an environment where all are welcomed and represented."

The 2022 lineup, which includes music, comedy, podcasts, and more, features Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Jungle, Goose, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, José González, Durand Jones and the Indications, Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (present Jazz is Dead featuring Brian Jackson, Doug Carn and Henry Franklin with Katalyst), Curtis Harding, Faye Webster, Wet Leg, Hiatus Kaiyote, Yves Tumor, Helado Negro, Dry Cleaning, Lido Pimienta, Mdou Moctar, Nation of Language, Spellling, Arooj Aftab, L'Rain, Enumclaw, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM PST.

THING 2022 loading...

THING: 2022 LINEUP

JUNGLE

MODEST MOUSE

FATHER JOHN MISTY

GOOSE

SPARKS

FREDDIE GIBBS

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

TRIUMPH THE INSULT COMIC DOG

DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS

ADRIAN YOUNGE AND ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD PRESENT JAZZ IS DEAD FEATURING BRIAN JACKSON, DOUG CARN AND HENRY FRANKLIN WITH KATALYST

CURTIS HARDING

FAYE WEBSTER

PLEASE DON’T DESTROY

WET LEG

HIATUS KAIYOTE

ARCHITECTS OF AIR’S LUMINARIUM

YVES TUMOR

HELADO NEGRO

DRY CLEANING

LIDO PIMIENTA

MDOU MOCTAR

NATION OF LANGUAGE

DELVON LAMARR

ORGAN TRIO

THE FUTURE IS 0

SPELLLING

AROOJ AFTAB

L’RAIN

JARV DEE

TERROR/CACTUS

ENUMCLAW

SHAINA SHEPHERD

JON BRYANT

HAILEY BLAIS

TEON GIBBS

MORE MUSIC @ THE MOORE

DANCE THIS

RE:DEFINITION

ELEVATE

DANCE WITH LIFE

THE PEOPLE’S THEATRE TALK

PNW FUTURE OF HIP HOP SPOTLIGHT

STG’S TEACHING ARTISTS + WORKSHOPS