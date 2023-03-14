THING festival 2023 lineup: Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, more

Washington state music and arts fest THING -- created by Sasquatch founder Adam Zacks -- has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, going down August 25-27 at Historic Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. The lineup includes headliners Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, and Cigarettes After Sex, plus sets by Tash Sultana, Digable Planets, Samira, Mild High Club, The Beths, Black Country New Road, Y La Bamba, John Carroll Kirby, Hatchie, King Tuff, Soul Glo, MJ Lenderman, and more. Tickets and passes go on general sale Friday, March 17, at 10 AM PDT, with presales starting earlier.

THING also features comedy by Sarah Sherman, Jacqueline Novak, and Kate Berlant, and podcasts Weirder Together with Ione Skye & Ben Lee, Labyrinths with Amanda Knox & Christopher Robinson, and Omnibus with Ken Jennings & John Roderick. The poster also teases PNW Mic Check, community workshops, a lantern parade, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

