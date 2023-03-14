THING festival 2023 lineup: Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, more
Washington state music and arts fest THING -- created by Sasquatch founder Adam Zacks -- has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, going down August 25-27 at Historic Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. The lineup includes headliners Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, and Cigarettes After Sex, plus sets by Tash Sultana, Digable Planets, Samira, Mild High Club, The Beths, Black Country New Road, Y La Bamba, John Carroll Kirby, Hatchie, King Tuff, Soul Glo, MJ Lenderman, and more. Tickets and passes go on general sale Friday, March 17, at 10 AM PDT, with presales starting earlier.
THING also features comedy by Sarah Sherman, Jacqueline Novak, and Kate Berlant, and podcasts Weirder Together with Ione Skye & Ben Lee, Labyrinths with Amanda Knox & Christopher Robinson, and Omnibus with Ken Jennings & John Roderick. The poster also teases PNW Mic Check, community workshops, a lantern parade, and more. Check out the full lineup below.
THING 2023 Lineup
Fleet Foxes
Lil Yachty
Sylvan Esso
Thundercat
Cigarettes After Sex
Tash Sultana
Digable Planets
Samia
Syml
Thee Sacred Souls
Mild High Club
The Beths
The Budos Band
Black Country, New Road
Laufey
Ben Lee
John Carroll Kirby
Kassa Overall
Grace Love
High Pulp
Geese
Y La Bamba
King Tuff
Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
DJ Dadbod
Soul Glo
MJ Lenderman
King Youngblood
Joseph Keckler
Modern Biology
Nabil Ayers
Sarah Sherman
Jacqueline Novak
Kate Berlant
Weirder Together with Ione Skye & Ben Lee
Labyrinths with Amanda Knox & Christopher Robinson
Omnibus with Ken Jennings & John Roderick