Third Eye Blind celebrating 25th anniversary of debut LP with NYC & LA shows

Third Eye Blind's self-titled debut turns 25 this year, and to celebrate the band have announced special "25 Years in the Blind" shows in NYC and Los Angeles this month. They'll play L.A.'s The Troubadour on January 25 and NYC's Irving Plaza on January 27. Tickets for both shows go on sale Wednesday, January 12 at 10 AM local time, with fan presales starting Tuesday at 10 AM local.

Released April 8, 1997, Third Eye Blind spawned the inescapable "Semi Charmed Life," as well two other Top 10 hits with "How's it Going to Be?" and "Jumper." Watch videos for those below.

Also below: Listen to the very entertaining "Semi Charmed LIfe" episode of Rob Harvilla's 60 Songs That Explain the '90s podcast, which also features an interview with Eve 6's Max Collins.