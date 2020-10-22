Thirty Cent Fare (Chastity, Iris) preps debut EP for Acrobat Unstable (stream 2 tracks)

Toronto musician Scott Downes has played in Chastity, Iris, Lust, and with Nicole Dollanganger, and he's also got a solo project, Thirty Cent Fare, whose debut EP Time To Waste Away comes out November 6 via Acrobat Unstable (pre-order). Scott recently released the fuzzed-out lead single "Split the Ceiling," and we're now premiering the calmer, breezier title track. It hearkens back to the sweet sounds of '90s slacker rock and jangle pop, and it sounds pretty fresh in 2020 too.

"Time To Waste Away is influenced by daily life," Scott says, "what we see when we look around, and what we hear in open environments. Although the songs are personal to me, the feelings expressed on this record are shared by many people." Listen to both tracks below.