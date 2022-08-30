This Ain’t No Picnic 2022 Saturday pics (LCD Soundsystem, Le Tigre, Circle Jerks, Dawn Richard, more)

Pasadena, CA festival This Ain't No Picnic (whose name is a callback to the original 1999 and 2000 fests) kicked off its 2022 edition on Saturday (8/27) at Brookside by the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. We already posted about LCD Soundsystem's headlining set on night one, and Le Tigre's, which was their first show in 11 years. The day also featured sets from Kelly Lee Owens, Jorja Smith, Jungle, Circle Jerks, Kaytranada, Mac DeMarco, Magdalena Bay, Earl Sweatshirt, Courtney Barnett, Ethel Cain, Yves Tumor, Ying Yang Twins, Julia Jacklin, Genesis Owusu, Indigo De Souza, Arooj Aftab, Dawn Richard, and more. See pictures from the whole day by Wei Shi, Blair B Brown, Juliana Berstein, Nicole Busch, and Tyler Borchardt below.