This Ain’t No Picnic 2022 Sunday pics (The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Beach House, more)
Singer Julian Casablancas sounded great as he rock ‘n’ roll crooned songs such as “Meet Me In The Bathroom” and “Bad Decisions,” the latter of which featured terrific guitars from Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr.
Casablancas was also his usual sardonic self between songs, telling fans at one point that they really ought to be watching Godspeed You! Black Emperor at the other end of the grounds, and threatening them if they didn’t stop yelling the name of the local baseball team at him.
“You keep asking me to say Dodgers; I’m just gonna say Mets,” he warned them. [Press-Telegram]
After kicking off on Saturday, the 2022 edition of This Ain't No Picnic wrapped up on Sunday (8/28) at Brookside by the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The Strokes and Godspeed You! Black Emperor closed out the night, and the day also featured sets from Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Beach House, Descendents, Four Tet + Floating Points, Sparks, IDLES, Caroline Polachek, Deafheaven, slowthai, Tinashe, Wet Leg, Shame, Mdou Moctar, Nothing, King Woman, Mike Watt + The Missingmen, Spellling, Zulu, and more. Check out pictures by Wei Shi, Blair B Brown, Juliana Bernstein, Nicole Busch, Quinn Tucker, Rachael Polack, and Tyler Borchardt of the whole day below.