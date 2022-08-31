This Ain’t No Picnic 2022 Sunday pics (The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Beach House, more)

Singer Julian Casablancas sounded great as he rock ‘n’ roll crooned songs such as “Meet Me In The Bathroom” and “Bad Decisions,” the latter of which featured terrific guitars from Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr.

Casablancas was also his usual sardonic self between songs, telling fans at one point that they really ought to be watching Godspeed You! Black Emperor at the other end of the grounds, and threatening them if they didn’t stop yelling the name of the local baseball team at him.

“You keep asking me to say Dodgers; I’m just gonna say Mets,” he warned them. [Press-Telegram]