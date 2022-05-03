This Ain’t No Picnic announces 2022 lineup by day

Goldenvoice's new Pasadena, CA festival This Ain't No Picnic (which calls back to the original fests with the same name in 1999 and 2000) happens on August 27 and 28 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, and they've revealed the lineups by day. LCD Soundsystem headline Saturday, August 27, which also features Le Tigre (reuniting for their first show in 12 years), Jorja Smith, Kaytranada, Jungle, Isaiah Rashad, Circle Jerks, Mac DeMarco, Courtney Barnett, Earl Sweatshirt, Yves Tumor, Sleep, Julia Jacklin, Magdalena Bay, Kelly Lee Owens, Arooj Aftab, Genesis Owusu, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain, Dawn Richard, Lala Lala, Hana Vu and more.

The Strokes headline Sunday, August 28, which also has sets from Phoebe Bridgers, Beach House, IDLES, Turnstile, Sparks, Descendents, Caroline Polachek, Four Tet + Floating Points, slowthai, Tinashe, Wet Leg, Deafheaven, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Shame, Nothing, Mdou Moctar, King Woman, The Missingmen, Spellling, and more.

James Murphy and Soulwax's bespoke disco, Despacio, will also being going all weekend long. See the lineup by day in full below.

Tickets are on sale now.

