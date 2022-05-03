This Ain’t No Picnic announces 2022 lineup by day
Goldenvoice's new Pasadena, CA festival This Ain't No Picnic (which calls back to the original fests with the same name in 1999 and 2000) happens on August 27 and 28 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, and they've revealed the lineups by day. LCD Soundsystem headline Saturday, August 27, which also features Le Tigre (reuniting for their first show in 12 years), Jorja Smith, Kaytranada, Jungle, Isaiah Rashad, Circle Jerks, Mac DeMarco, Courtney Barnett, Earl Sweatshirt, Yves Tumor, Sleep, Julia Jacklin, Magdalena Bay, Kelly Lee Owens, Arooj Aftab, Genesis Owusu, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain, Dawn Richard, Lala Lala, Hana Vu and more.
The Strokes headline Sunday, August 28, which also has sets from Phoebe Bridgers, Beach House, IDLES, Turnstile, Sparks, Descendents, Caroline Polachek, Four Tet + Floating Points, slowthai, Tinashe, Wet Leg, Deafheaven, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Shame, Nothing, Mdou Moctar, King Woman, The Missingmen, Spellling, and more.
James Murphy and Soulwax's bespoke disco, Despacio, will also being going all weekend long. See the lineup by day in full below.
Tickets are on sale now.
THIS AIN'T NO PICNIC 2022: SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 LINEUP
Arooj Aftab
Circle Jerks
Courtney Barnett
Danilo Plessow (MCDE)
Dave P
Dawn Richard
Earl Sweatshirt
Enjoy
Ethel Cain
Eyedress
Genesis Owusu
Gerd Janson
Godford
Hana Vu
Honey Dijon
Indigo De Souza
Isabella Lovestory
Isaiah Rashad
Jorja Smith
Julia Jacklin
JUNGLE
Kaytranada
Kelly Lee Owens
Lala Lala
LCD Soundsystem
Le Tigre
Logic1000
Mac DeMarco
Magdalena Bay
Maral
NAAFI
Palms Trax
Peach
Queen Naija
Sleep
Tre’ Amani
Ying Yang Twins
Yves Tumor
THIS AIN'T NO PICNIC 2022: SUNDAY, AUGUST 28 LINEUP
Avalon Emerson
Beach House
Brandon
Caroline Polachek
Deafheaven
Descendents
Four Tet + Floating Points
Fundido
Girl Ultra
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
IDLES
Junior Varsity
King Woman
Margaritas Podridas
Mdou Moctar
MICHELLE
Mike Watt + The Missingmen
Nicki Nicole
Nothing
Pachyman
Paris Texas
Phoebe Bridgers
Romy
shame
slowthai
Sofia Kourtesis
Sparks
SPELLLING
TEMS
The Strokes
They Hate Change
Tinashe
TSHA
Turnstile
Wet Leg
ZULU