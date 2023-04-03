This Is Hardcore 2023 initial lineup: Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Silent Majority, Prayer For Cleansing &#038; more

This Is Hardcore 2023 initial lineup: Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Silent Majority, Prayer For Cleansing & more

GB by Angela Owens

Philly hardcore fest This Is Hardcore has announced its initial 2023 lineup, and it's already looking very stacked. It's got the newly-reunited Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Integrity, Earth Crisis, a reunion set from Prayer For Cleansing (pre-Between the Buried and Me) who recently got back together for the John Rivera benefit, Undying (ditto), a very rare Silent Majority reunion show, No Pressure, Vein, Mindforce, Gridiron, and Speed.

It goes down August 4-6 at Underground Arts and Franklin Music Hall. Full lineup and tickets coming soon.

loading...
Filed Under: 2023 Music Festival Lineups, Bane, Earth Crisis, Gorilla Biscuits, Gridiron, Integrity, Mindforce, No Pressure, Prayer for Cleansing, punk, silent majority, SPEED, This is Hardcore, Undying, Vein
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan