This Is Hardcore full 2022 lineup; Terror, One Step Closer, SeeYouSpaceCowboy & much more added

A couple weeks ago, This Is Hardcore announced that it would return from July 8-10 at the Franklin Music Hall & Underground Arts in Philly and revealed the initial lineup, including Thursday (Full Collapse set), Hatebreed (Perseverance set), Madball, Comeback Kid, Misery Signals, Drain, Ringworm, All Out War, Leeway, Killing Time, Merauder, Wisdom In Chains, and Fury of Five, and now they've revealed the rest of the lineup, including Terror, Section H8, Never Ending Game, Queensway, Gridiron, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Punishment, Year of the Knife, Pain of Truth, Regulate, Hoods, Mushmouth, One Step Closer, Powerhouse, Strength For A Reason, Hangman, Life's Question, Varials, Age of Apocalypse, Shackled, End It, Raw Brigade, MH Chaos, Simulakra, Seed of Pain, Combust, Live It Down, Chemical Fix, Off the Tracks, The World, Hesitate, END, Struck Nerve, Risk, Hostilities, Foreign Hands, Reaching Out, and Fool's Game.

Tickets for this extremely stacked lineup go on sale today (5/2) at noon.