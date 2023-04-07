This Is Hardcore reveals full 2023 lineup (Deadguy, Bulldoze, End It, Pain of Truth & more added)
The full lineup for This Is Hardcore 2023 is here, with previously announced bands Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Integrity, Earth Crisis, Silent Majority, and Prayer For Cleansing at the top of the bill.
The rest of the lineup (listed on the poster in alphabetical order) includes Deadguy, Bulldoze, Speed, Year of the Knife, Vein, Bitter End, Death Threat, End It, Vamachara, Mindforce, Regulate, Pain of Truth, Undying, Chokehold, Combust, Conservative Military Image, Gridiron, Koyo, Life's Question, Magnitude, No Pressure, Orthodox, Wisdom In Chains, and much more. Check out the full lineup below.
TIHC goes down August 4-6 at Underground Arts and Franklin Music Hall in Philly. Tickets go on sale Monday (4/10).
