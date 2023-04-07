This Is Hardcore reveals full 2023 lineup (Deadguy, Bulldoze, End It, Pain of Truth & more added)

The full lineup for This Is Hardcore 2023 is here, with previously announced bands Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Integrity, Earth Crisis, Silent Majority, and Prayer For Cleansing at the top of the bill.

The rest of the lineup (listed on the poster in alphabetical order) includes Deadguy, Bulldoze, Speed, Year of the Knife, Vein, Bitter End, Death Threat, End It, Vamachara, Mindforce, Regulate, Pain of Truth, Undying, Chokehold, Combust, Conservative Military Image, Gridiron, Koyo, Life's Question, Magnitude, No Pressure, Orthodox, Wisdom In Chains, and much more. Check out the full lineup below.

TIHC goes down August 4-6 at Underground Arts and Franklin Music Hall in Philly. Tickets go on sale Monday (4/10).

This Is Hardcore -- 2023 Lineup

BANE

GORILLA BISCUITS

INTEGRITY

EARTH CRISIS

SILENT MAJORITY

PRAYER FOR CLEANSING

BITTER END

BULLDOZE

CARBONITE

CHOKEHOLD

COMBUST

CONSERVATIVE MILITARY IMAGE

DEADGUY

DEAD LAST

DEATH THREAT

END IT.

ENVISION

FACEWRECK

FOOL'S GAME

FREIGHT TRAIN

GRIDIRON

HOLD MY OWN

LIFE'S QUESTION

KILLING ME

KOYO

MAGNITUDE

MINDFORCE

MISSING LINK

MOMENTUM

NO PRESSURE

ORTHODOX

PAIN OF TRUTH

PAIN CLINIC

RAW BRIGADE

RISK

SCARAB

SPEED

STATEMENT OF PRIDE

REGULATE

SUBURBAN SCUM

UNDYING

VAMACHARA

VEIN

WISDOM IN CHAINS

WRECKAGE

YEAR OF THE KNIFE