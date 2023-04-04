This is the Kit announce Gruff Rhys-produced album, share “Inside Outside” video

This is the Kit has announced a new album, Careful of Your Keepers which will be out June 9 via Rough Trade. The album was produced by Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys. “I’ve always loved the idea of working with him somehow, and when this album started getting planned, I realized that maybe this was my chance to reach out and see if he was up for working together,” bandleader Kate Stables says. “And he was! As if that wasn’t enough, he was also up for doing a bit of singing on the record, which totally blew my mind and made my year. His way with harmony and melody and the tone and quality of his voice is a totally killer combo.”

The first single is the folky/jazzy "Inside Outside" which comes with a video directed by Hannah Owen; watch that below.

This is The Kit have also announced UK/EU tour dates, and those are listed below.

Careful Of Your Keepers:

1. Goodbye Bite

2. Inside Outside

3. Take You To Sleep

4. More Change

5. This is When The Sky Gets Big

6. Scabby Head and Legs

7. Careful Of Your Keepers

8. Doomed Or More Doomed

9. Stuck in a Room

10. Dibs

This Is The Kit 2023 Tour Dates:

05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Matinee Show

05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Evening Show (SOLD OUT)

06/16/23 - Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival

07/16/23 - Hertfordshire, UK - Folk By The Oak

07/27/23 - Warwick, UK - Warwick Folk Festival

07/29/23 - North Yorkshire, UK - Deer Shed Festival

09/20/23 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

09/21/23 - Amsterdam, NL - THT/Tolhuistuin

09/22/23 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

09/23/23 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

09/24/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

09/26/23 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

09/27/23 - Leipzig, DE - Connewitz

09/29/23 - Munich, DE - Milla

09/30/23 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F

10/01/23 - Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne

10/03/23 - Lille, FR - Aeronef

10/05/23 - Reims, FR - Cartonnerie

10/06/23 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

11/08/23 - Worthing, UK - Assembly Hall

11/09/23 - Cambridge, UK - Junction

11/10/23 - Reading, UK - St. Laurence Church

11/11/23 - Cardiff, UK - Tram Shed

11/12/23 - Birmingham, UK - Glee Club

11/14/23 - Bangor, UK - Neuadd Ogwen

11/16/23 - Cork, IRE - Cyprus Avenue

11/17/23 - Galway, IRE - Roisin Dubh

11/18/23 - Dublin, IRE - National Concert Hall

11/19/23 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall

11/21/23 - Edinburgh, UK - Summerhall

11/22/23 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

11/23/23 - Leeds, UK - Irish Centre

11/24/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11/25/23 - London, UK - Barbican

02/03/24 - Bristol UK - Bristol Beacon