This is the Kit announce Gruff Rhys-produced album, share “Inside Outside” video
This is the Kit has announced a new album, Careful of Your Keepers which will be out June 9 via Rough Trade. The album was produced by Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys. “I’ve always loved the idea of working with him somehow, and when this album started getting planned, I realized that maybe this was my chance to reach out and see if he was up for working together,” bandleader Kate Stables says. “And he was! As if that wasn’t enough, he was also up for doing a bit of singing on the record, which totally blew my mind and made my year. His way with harmony and melody and the tone and quality of his voice is a totally killer combo.”
The first single is the folky/jazzy "Inside Outside" which comes with a video directed by Hannah Owen; watch that below.
This is The Kit have also announced UK/EU tour dates, and those are listed below.
Careful Of Your Keepers:
1. Goodbye Bite
2. Inside Outside
3. Take You To Sleep
4. More Change
5. This is When The Sky Gets Big
6. Scabby Head and Legs
7. Careful Of Your Keepers
8. Doomed Or More Doomed
9. Stuck in a Room
10. Dibs
This Is The Kit 2023 Tour Dates:
05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Matinee Show
05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Evening Show (SOLD OUT)
06/16/23 - Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival
07/16/23 - Hertfordshire, UK - Folk By The Oak
07/27/23 - Warwick, UK - Warwick Folk Festival
07/29/23 - North Yorkshire, UK - Deer Shed Festival
09/20/23 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
09/21/23 - Amsterdam, NL - THT/Tolhuistuin
09/22/23 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
09/23/23 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival
09/24/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil
09/26/23 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club
09/27/23 - Leipzig, DE - Connewitz
09/29/23 - Munich, DE - Milla
09/30/23 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F
10/01/23 - Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne
10/03/23 - Lille, FR - Aeronef
10/05/23 - Reims, FR - Cartonnerie
10/06/23 - Paris, FR - Trabendo
11/08/23 - Worthing, UK - Assembly Hall
11/09/23 - Cambridge, UK - Junction
11/10/23 - Reading, UK - St. Laurence Church
11/11/23 - Cardiff, UK - Tram Shed
11/12/23 - Birmingham, UK - Glee Club
11/14/23 - Bangor, UK - Neuadd Ogwen
11/16/23 - Cork, IRE - Cyprus Avenue
11/17/23 - Galway, IRE - Roisin Dubh
11/18/23 - Dublin, IRE - National Concert Hall
11/19/23 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall
11/21/23 - Edinburgh, UK - Summerhall
11/22/23 - Gateshead, UK - Sage
11/23/23 - Leeds, UK - Irish Centre
11/24/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
11/25/23 - London, UK - Barbican
02/03/24 - Bristol UK - Bristol Beacon