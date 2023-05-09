This is the Kit share “More Change” from new album, announce North American tour

This is the Kit have shared a second song from their upcoming Gruff Rhys-produced album Careful Of Your Keepers. "More Change" features Gruff on backing vocals -- "I love it when Gruff says 'light bulb,'" says the group's Kate Stables -- and comes with a playful animated video by Benjamin Jones.

"With this video I wanted to create something that felt homemade, organic and very much alive," says Jones. "Using very simple puppetry with some old coat hangers and some basic stop motion (and some surprisingly willing neighbors who lent me their faces) I’ve tried to create a few characters and scenarios which are connected in some ways, but also reflect the themes I picked up from the music - sadness, compromise, exploring new ground, and finding new ways to help each other move forward." Watch the video below.

Careful Of Your Keepers is out June 9 via Rough Trade, and Kate will take This is the Kit on tour this fall, kicking off dates in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on 10/11 and wrapping things up in Pasadena on November 4. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

This Is The Kit 2023 Tour Dates:

05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Matinee Show

05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Evening Show (SOLD OUT)

06/16/23 - Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival

07/16/23 - Hertfordshire, UK - Folk By The Oak

07/27/23 - Warwick, UK - Warwick Folk Festival

07/29/23 - North Yorkshire, UK - Deer Shed Festival

09/20/23 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

09/21/23 - Amsterdam, NL - THT/Tolhuistuin

09/22/23 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

09/23/23 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

09/24/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

09/26/23 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

09/27/23 - Leipzig, DE - Connewitz

09/29/23 - Munich, DE - Milla

09/30/23 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F

10/01/23 - Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne

10/03/23 - Lille, FR - Aeronef

10/05/23 - Reims, FR - Cartonnerie

10/06/23 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

10/11/23 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

10/12/23 - Boston, MA - Cafe 939 Berklee College of Music

10/13/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

10/14/23 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

10/17/23 - Toronto, Canada - The Drake Hotel

10/19/23 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

10/20/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

10/21/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

10/24/23 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/26/23 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

10/27/23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10/28/23 - Seattle, WA - Woodlawn Hall

10/29/2023 - Vancouver, WA - Wise Hall

11/01/23 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts

11/02/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

11/04/23 - Pasadena, CA - South Pasadena Masonic

11/08/23 - Worthing, UK - Assembly Hall

11/09/23 - Cambridge, UK - Junction

11/10/23 - Reading, UK - St. Laurence Church

11/11/23 - Cardiff, UK - Tram Shed

11/12/23 - Birmingham, UK - Glee Club

11/14/23 - Bangor, UK - Neuadd Ogwen

11/16/23 - Cork, IRE - Cyprus Avenue

11/17/23 - Galway, IRE - Roisin Dubh

11/18/23 - Dublin, IRE - National Concert Hall

11/19/23 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall

11/21/23 - Edinburgh, UK - Summerhall

11/22/23 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

11/23/23 - Leeds, UK - Irish Centre

11/24/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11/25/23 - London, UK - Barbican

02/03/24 - Bristol UK - Bristol Beacon