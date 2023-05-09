This is the Kit share “More Change” from new album, announce North American tour
This is the Kit have shared a second song from their upcoming Gruff Rhys-produced album Careful Of Your Keepers. "More Change" features Gruff on backing vocals -- "I love it when Gruff says 'light bulb,'" says the group's Kate Stables -- and comes with a playful animated video by Benjamin Jones.
"With this video I wanted to create something that felt homemade, organic and very much alive," says Jones. "Using very simple puppetry with some old coat hangers and some basic stop motion (and some surprisingly willing neighbors who lent me their faces) I’ve tried to create a few characters and scenarios which are connected in some ways, but also reflect the themes I picked up from the music - sadness, compromise, exploring new ground, and finding new ways to help each other move forward." Watch the video below.
Careful Of Your Keepers is out June 9 via Rough Trade, and Kate will take This is the Kit on tour this fall, kicking off dates in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on 10/11 and wrapping things up in Pasadena on November 4. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
This Is The Kit 2023 Tour Dates:
05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Matinee Show
05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Evening Show (SOLD OUT)
06/16/23 - Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival
07/16/23 - Hertfordshire, UK - Folk By The Oak
07/27/23 - Warwick, UK - Warwick Folk Festival
07/29/23 - North Yorkshire, UK - Deer Shed Festival
09/20/23 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
09/21/23 - Amsterdam, NL - THT/Tolhuistuin
09/22/23 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
09/23/23 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival
09/24/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil
09/26/23 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club
09/27/23 - Leipzig, DE - Connewitz
09/29/23 - Munich, DE - Milla
09/30/23 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F
10/01/23 - Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne
10/03/23 - Lille, FR - Aeronef
10/05/23 - Reims, FR - Cartonnerie
10/06/23 - Paris, FR - Trabendo
10/11/23 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
10/12/23 - Boston, MA - Cafe 939 Berklee College of Music
10/13/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
10/14/23 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
10/17/23 - Toronto, Canada - The Drake Hotel
10/19/23 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
10/20/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee
10/21/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
10/24/23 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
10/26/23 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
10/27/23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
10/28/23 - Seattle, WA - Woodlawn Hall
10/29/2023 - Vancouver, WA - Wise Hall
11/01/23 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts
11/02/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
11/04/23 - Pasadena, CA - South Pasadena Masonic
11/08/23 - Worthing, UK - Assembly Hall
11/09/23 - Cambridge, UK - Junction
11/10/23 - Reading, UK - St. Laurence Church
11/11/23 - Cardiff, UK - Tram Shed
11/12/23 - Birmingham, UK - Glee Club
11/14/23 - Bangor, UK - Neuadd Ogwen
11/16/23 - Cork, IRE - Cyprus Avenue
11/17/23 - Galway, IRE - Roisin Dubh
11/18/23 - Dublin, IRE - National Concert Hall
11/19/23 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall
11/21/23 - Edinburgh, UK - Summerhall
11/22/23 - Gateshead, UK - Sage
11/23/23 - Leeds, UK - Irish Centre
11/24/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
11/25/23 - London, UK - Barbican
02/03/24 - Bristol UK - Bristol Beacon