This week on Ch 66: John Nolan (Taking Back Sunday, Straylight Run) + Kaonashi (live)

The BrooklynVegan Show returns to Vans Channel 66 this Friday (1/14) from 11 AM to 1 PM ET, and this month we'll be chatting with John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday and Straylight Run, followed by a live set from progressive post-hardcore newcomers Kaonashi, whose Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year was one of our favorite punk albums of 2021.

We'll be talking to John about everything from the imminent 20th anniversary of Taking Back Sunday's landmark debut album Tell All Your Friends to the Straylight Run reunion, which began last month with the band's first shows in 12 years, and plenty of other stuff in between. Because of the recent COVID surge, John unfortunately won't be able to make it into the studio this week, so we'll be taping our chat remotely beforehand and airing it during the episode. Still, it only airs once and won't be re-broadcast, so tune in Friday or miss it forever.

As always, The BrooklynVegan Show goes down on Vans.com/Channel66, starting at 11 AM ET.

Our next episode is February 10. More info on that one soon.