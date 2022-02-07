This week on Ch 66: talking Beatles with Rob Sheffield + musical guests Teenage Halloween

It's been over 50 years since The Beatles broke up, and somehow, the Fab Four's story is still being written. Peter Jackson's recently-released eight-hour Get Back documentary exposed details about the band's final days that were never before known to the general public, and even more recently, the world finally got to hear the recording of the entire rooftop concert. With Beatlemania feeling fresh as ever, we thought we'd dedicate this month's episode of The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 to The Beatles, and to do so, we're bringing on music journalist, author, and Beatle expert Rob Sheffield (writer for Rolling Stone, author of Dreaming the Beatles, etc). We'll be talking about everything from the Get Back film to Rob's own book to whatever else comes up when you dedicate two hours to talking about the world's favorite foursome.

After our chat with Rob, the episode will feature a live set from musical guests Teenage Halloween, the great Asbury Park indie/punk band whose self-titled debut LP was one of our favorite albums of 2020 and who just released a great split EP with The Homeless Gospel Choir on Don Giovanni last month.

The episode airs Thursday (2/10) at 11 AM ET on Vans.com/Channel66, and as always, it only airs once live and won't be re-broadcast, so tune in or miss it forever.

Our next episode is March 10. Stay tuned for info on that one.