This week on our Ch 66 show: a Sonic Youth deep dive with Lee Ranaldo

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 returns this Thursday (8/12) at 11 AM ET, and this week we'll be doing a deep dive into the career of one of New York's most important bands: Sonic Youth. Joining us for the two-hour chat will be none other than Sonic Youth guitarist/vocalist Lee Ranaldo.

Sonic Youth need no introduction, but for the uninitiated, the band formed in 1981, taking influence from NYC's punk and no wave scenes, and they went on to release 16 albums in 27 years (plus lots of other miscellaneous releases) that left an impact on punk, post-punk, hardcore, no wave, noise, alternative rock, grunge, indie rock, art rock, post-rock, psychedelic rock, the avant-garde, and more. Even 10 years after their breakup, the band feels immortal and their influence lives on. We ran a guide to their 16 studio albums last year, and we're looking forward to dive into their storied career with Lee.

As always, The BrooklynVegan show airs once live and won't be archived or re-broadcast. So tune in Thursday (8/12) at 11 AM ET to Vans.com/Channel66 or miss it forever.

