This week on our Ch 66 show: talking new records with Danielle Chelosky

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 is now once a month, and the September edition happens this Thursday (9/23) at 11 AM ET.

With summer ending and the year about three quarters done, we're in the home stretch for new releases, and during this episode we'll talk about some recent records we've been loving, as well as some stuff we're anticipating for the final quarter of 2021. Joining me on the show will be fellow music journalist/critic (and BV contributor) Danielle Chelosky.

As always, the show only airs once live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so tune in Thursday (9/23) at 11 AM ET to Vans.com/Channel66 or miss it forever.

Our next episode will be Wednesday, October 20.