This week on The BrooklynVegan Show: Brooklyn metal episode w/ Saint Vitus Bar & a live Somnuri set

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 returns this Thursday (7/1) at 11 AM ET, and this week we'll be talking to David Castillo, Arty Shepherd, and George Souleidis from Saint Vitus Bar. We'll be chatting about the Brooklyn metal scene that Vitus has played a major role in since opening 10 years ago, the club's history, the co-owners' own bands' histories (including Primitive Weapons, Mind Over Matter, Errortype:11, and countless others), the return of live music, and more. We'll also be talking about more than just metal; Vitus has also been home to punk, goth, industrial, the "Nirvana reunion," and much more.

Our musical guest for the episode is one of Brooklyn's finest newer sludge metal bands, Somnuri, who have played Vitus multiple times and who released their killer new album Nefarious Wave on Blues Funeral Recordings earlier this month. Stream that below.

As always, the show only airs once live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so tune in to Vans.com/Channel66 on Thursday (7/1) at 11 AM ET.

With live music coming back, Saint Vitus has been announcing shows again, and their current schedule includes The Acacia Strain, Inter Arma, King Woman, Algiers, Screaming Females, Exhumed, and more.